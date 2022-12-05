Frozen fruit such as raspberries can be a true lifesaver in the kitchen. They can help brighten up your breakfast smoothies or boost your baked goods in a pinch, without having to worry about the typically short shelf life of fresh ingredients. Ultimately, they can be a convenient way to help save money and avoid letting food go to waste in your refrigerator. But now, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that one brand of frozen raspberries has been recalled in nine states due to a serious hepatitis risk. Read on to see which products are affected and if you have them in your freezer.

There have been several recent recalls related to frozen food items.

Your freezer can be a great way to store leftovers and keep some of your favorite ingredients on hand for much longer. But as a few recent recalls have shown, items in the frozen food section of your supermarket aren't immune to the occasional recall.

On Oct. 26, Michigan-based Zingerman's Creamery pulled its seasonal Paw Paw Gelato and Harvest Pumpkin Gelato from stores. The agency warned that the products might contain undeclared egg—a known food allergen—due to "human error of mislabeling" after the company updated their recipes without making the necessary changes to packaging.

On the savory side of the freezer aisle, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Nov. 9 that Menu19 LLC had recalled just over 5,000 pounds of frozen beef dumpling products. Specifically, the company said its 1.5-pound cartons with 12 pieces of "Mantu menu 19" were being pulled from shelves because they were produced "without the benefit of federal inspection" and lacked a USDA mark of inspection on their packaging.

And on Nov. 16, FSIS announced that well-known food purveyor Tyson Fresh Meats had issued a recall for 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products. According to the agency, the company pulled the items—which were shipped to H-E-B, Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores across Texas—after it received customer complaints about finding "mirror-like" extraneous materials in them. Now, another frosty food item has joined the list.

The FDA just announced a recall of frozen raspberries across nine states.

On Dec. 3, the FDA announced that James Farms had issued a recall on 1,260 cases of frozen raspberries. Specifically, the affected items include 10-pound cartons with two 5-pound bags each sold through Restaurant Depot and Jetro locations throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recalled products are marked with a "best if used by" date of June 14, 2024, and the label "Product of Chile." Packaging also has the UPC 76069501010 on its top and lot code CO 22-165 on the bottom.

The company pulled the fruit from shelves due to a potential hepatitis risk.

According to the agency's notice, James Farms issued the recall after it discovered the frozen raspberries could be contaminated with hepatitis A. The contagious liver disease can cause "a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months."

The FDA says that most symptoms usually begin to appear 15 to 50 days after someone is exposed to the virus, typically including fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool. However, in some rare cases or in instances where a patient is immunocompromised, infections can progress into liver failure.

Here's what you should do if you have the recalled frozen raspberries in your freezer.

The FDA says that Restaurant Depot and Jetro have removed all affected items from their shelves and that no customers have reported illnesses related to the products. However, the agency says that anyone who has the recalled frozen raspberries should not consume them and throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The agency also advises anyone who may have consumed the raspberries to contact their doctor or healthcare professional. The FDA says this is because a hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given to someone within two weeks of exposure to the virus or eating contaminated food. Anyone who develops symptoms of an infection should also see their doctor or healthcare professional immediately.