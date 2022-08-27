Extra

Jack Russell Terrier Saves Owner From Bear Attack Thanks to "Ninja Moves"

Fearless dog startles the bear.

By Michael Martin
August 27, 2022
By Michael Martin
August 27, 2022

Jack Russell terriers aren't the most fearsome of dog breeds—about the size of a breadbox, their most famous representative is probably Eddie from the classic sitcom Frasier. Probably not the type you'd expect to rescue its owner from a black bear attack. But that's exactly what happened in Vermont last week, when a Jack Russell's bark shooed away a bear that had chomped down on a 61-year-old woman's leg. Read on to find out how it all went down, why the bear attacked, and how a small dog was a big hero.

1
Women and Unpreposessing Pets Encounter Bear

Shutterstock

According to a news release by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Susan Lee was walking on a trail on her property on Aug. 20 with her two dogs, a Jack Russell terrier and a labradoodle. She heard a loud noise and looked up to see a black bear charging in her direction. Startled, she tripped over a stone wall and felt "pain on her upper left leg," realizing the bear had bitten her. The attack was averted when her Jack Russell started barking.

2
Terrier's Small Bark Startles Big Bear

Shutterstock

The terrier's vocalization startled the bear, which released Lee's leg and appeared to focus on the dog. The woman and her pets were able to escape down a trail, where she called 911. A neighbor took Lee to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

3
Bear Determined to Be Female With Cubs

Shutterstock

Lee had a bite wound on her left leg and multiple scratches ranging from two inches to nine inches long on both legs. Although wildlife officials haven't been able to locate the bear, they've determined it was a female with cubs that, surprised by Lee and her dogs, attacked in self-defense, giving Lee a "warning bite."

4
Terrier's "Ninja Moves" Saved the Day

Shutterstock

Lee's dogs were uninjured. The Jack Russell stepped up by performing "some ninja moves," Game Warden Sgt. Jeffrey Whipple told USA Today—the little guy psyched out the much larger predator by unexpectedly diverting its focus. "If I were to predict what would have happened if the dog wasn't there, the bear may have caused more damage to (Lee)," Whipple said. "But most likely, when she was knocked down and was out of the fight, the bear would have got off of her and retreated."

5
What Should You Do If You Encounter a Black Bear?

Aggressive black bear
BGSmith/Shutterstock

Black bears are shy and don't often encounter humans; the attack on Lee was "extremely rare," a Vermont bear biologist said in the news release. Only three bear attacks have been previously recorded in the state. "However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs," the official said. "If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked."

Michael Martin
Michael Martin is a New York City-based writer and editor whose health and lifestyle content has also been published on Beachbody and Openfit. A contributing writer for Eat This, Not That!, he has also been published in New York, Architectural Digest, Interview, and many others. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Ryan Hurst in Remember the Titans
    Ryan Hurst in Remember the Titans
    Entertainment

    See Gerry From "Remember the Titans" Now

    Actor Ryan Hurst is 46.

  • Shot of a father and son hugging at home
    Shot of a father and son hugging at home
    Relationships

    The Most Sympathetic Zodiac Sign

    They'll always be there to comfort you.

  • Queen Elizabeth ll, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
    Queen Elizabeth ll, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
    Extra

    The Real Reason Why Prince William is "Angry" With Prince Harry and Queen, Claims Royal Expert

    Tensions are thick in the Royal Family.

  • Video Shows 131-Foot Superyacht Sinking Into the Sea
    Video Shows 131-Foot Superyacht Sinking Into the Sea
    Extra

    Video Shows 131-Foot Superyacht Sinking Into the Sea

    $7.8 million lost in seconds.

  • passengers in airport
    passengers in airport
    Health

    4 Popular Medications That Are Banned in Other Countries

    Don't make this major travel mistake.

  • Video Shows LA-Bound Plane's Engine Catching Fire Minutes After Takeoff
    Video Shows LA-Bound Plane's Engine Catching Fire Minutes After Takeoff
    Extra

    Video Shows LA-Bound Plane's Engine Catching Fire Minutes After Takeoff

    Sparks and flames cause panic onboard.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group