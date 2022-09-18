A flexible spending account (FSA) can be a big help in setting aside money to pay for your health expenses. Because the funds for an FSA are deducted from your paycheck before taxes, this benefit can mean saving big bucks—but forgetting to spend your FSA funds by the end-of-year deadline could leave your hard-earned money on the table. Sorting FSA-eligible items by category at your favorite pharmacy can help simplify the savings process.

"With a health care FSA, you can save money on eligible medical-related purchases, deductibles and co-pays, and other services and procedures that you would ordinarily have to pay for out of pocket," says Luke Rauch, Walgreens senior vice president and chief merchandising officer. "At Walgreens, we offer a wide array of FSA eligible products, including our Walgreens brand health and wellness offerings which are a great everyday value," he adds.

Read on to learn four things you won't believe are covered by your FSA, at Walgreens and beyond.

1 Sunscreen and skincare products

Taking care of your skin by wearing sunscreen helps prevent sun damage, premature aging, and skin cancer. While all sunscreens with an SPF over 15 are approved for FSA reimbursement, experts advise choosing a higher SPF for everyday wear. "For day-to-day use, pick a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. If you spend time outdoors, choose a product with SPF 60 or greater," say Johns Hopkins experts. "In reality, most people do not use as much sunscreen as they should, and this higher SPF helps compensate for the reduced application."

But sunscreen isn't the only skincare product covered by your FSA benefit: acne treatments, facial cleansers, moisturizers, and other skincare products are also approved for reimbursement. By stocking up on these products before your FSA expires, you can boost your health and beauty routines in one fell swoop.

2 Smoking cessation products

Quitting smoking is one of the single best things you can do for your health. It lowers your risk of various cancers, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and a wide range of serious respiratory illnesses. Luckily you don't have to do it without help—a wide range of smoking cessation products such as nicotine gum, lozenges, and patches can help you get through your initial cravings. These products are approved for FSA spending, and widely available over the counter.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Face masks and hand sanitizers

Over the past two and a half years, Americans have spent an inordinate amount of money on COVID-fighting items like medical-grade face masks and hand sanitizers. These popular items are approved for FSA spending, and are great items to stock up on before your benefit lapses. "OTC COVID-19 tests, in addition to many cough, cold, and flu products are FSA-eligible," says Rauch.

4 Pregnancy and family planning supplies

If you are pregnant or hoping to become pregnant, you already know that related medical expenses can quickly add up. Your FSA is a perfect way to offset the cost of prenatal vitamins, pregnancy tests, fertility tests, fetal dopplers and more. Postnatal supplies including breast pumps are also now approved for FSA reimbursement.

Hoping instead to avoid pregnancy? Condoms and other family planning supplies are also covered by the benefit.

