This Major Retailer Is Recalling 635,000 Air Fryers After Injuries

Air fryers haven taken the kitchen gadget market by storm. In the last decade or so, they have swiftly become a massive trend among home cooks seeking ease of prep and cleaning, as well as a healthier method of cooking compared with deep frying. But a new recall takes aim at hundreds of thousands of units sold around the U.S. after dozens of injuries were reported. Read on to learn what air fryers are subjected to the recall, what danger they pose, and what to do if you have one at home right now.

Air fryers have already been subject to some scrutiny for possible long-term health hazards.

Although the air fryer offers a potentially healthier alternative to deep-frying—while still producing crispy, flavorful results—concerns have lingered that this cooking method could produce carcinogens as a result of repeatedly heating oils.

"Studies examining the incidence of cancer raise concern over reheated oils," notes VeryWell Health. "In addition to being a possible risk factor for cancer, reheated oil may also be of concern for those who have already been diagnosed with cancer."

But the current recall addresses a far more urgent concern about the safety of cooking with an air fryer.

A large number of Insignia-brand air fryers are being recalled.

According to a recall notice dated April 21 and posted on the website of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC), 635,000 Insignia-brand air fryers sold around the country are being recalled (as are another 135,000 sold in Canada).

The recall involves the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, with model numbers NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1, and NS-AFO6DSS1.

The air fryers have led to dozens of reports of injury or damage.

Best Buy, the retailer that sold the units, has received 68 reports from consumers around the country, plus 36 reports from Canadian consumers, of the air fryer or air fryer ovens catching fire, burning, or melting. Among the reports are seven of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including one to a child's leg.

Here's how to know if you purchased one of the recalled air fryers.

The recalled air fryers were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Bestbuy.com. They were also available on eBay. The air fryers were sold between November 2018 and February 2022 at a price point between $30 and $150.

Each recalled air fryer has the brand name Insignia located at the top or front. A rating label underneath each one also identifies the brand as well as the model number.

The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities ranging from approximately 3.4 to 10 quarts. They're made of plastic or plastic and stainless steel, with black and stainless-steel finishes.

Here's what to do if you have one of the recalled air fryers at home right now.

If you have one of the recalled air fryers, the recall notice urges you to stop using it immediately and return the product to Best Buy. You'll be eligible for a refund in the form of a credit for use at Best Buy stores or Bestbuy.com.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Best Buy is also contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns and is providing pre-paid shipping boxes and labels and return instructions to streamline the process. Consumers will receive a credit of $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt if it is higher. You don't need a receipt at all to be eligible for the $50 credit.

Consumers can register online by way of Insignia's dedicated air fryer recall site, or call Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also go to Bestbuy.com and click on "product recalls" for more information.

