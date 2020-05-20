7 New Symptoms the CDC Says You Need to Look Out for in Your Kids

For months, we were under the impression that the novel coronavirus has largely spared children. But recently, that's changed. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced that the state was looking into over 100 cases of an inflammatory syndrome in children related to COVID-19 that had led to three deaths. Cases of this disease—which many have compared to Kawasaki syndrome—have been reported in 14 other states so far and in many other countries as well. In fact, it's become such a cause for concern that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released an emergency update for parents about what's being referred to as COVID-19-related multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

The CDC's warning links to research from a team of U.K.-based doctors from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and lists the following symptoms of the multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children that all parents need to know. Here's what you should be on the lookout for. And for more symptoms to be aware of in other family members, check out 7 Silent Symptoms of Coronavirus Seniors Need to Know.

1 Prolonged fever

Just like the earliest symptoms of the coronavirus, a prolonged fever is the first and foremost symptom of this curious new COVID-related syndrome in children. A high fever is your body's way of trying to heal, but it's also a signal that something could be wrong. So if your child has a fever of 100.4 lasting for more than four days, consult their pediatrician, the U.K. doctors note.

2 Sore throat

The U.K. report on this COVID-related inflammatory disease also notes that the illness could presents as a sore throat, with 13.5 of kids experiencing this symptom.

3 Headache

Headaches are fairly common ailments. But if your child has a headache along with the other symptoms on this list, then you should contact your doctor. According to the U.K. research, 32 percent of children with the syndrome had headaches.

4 Abdominal pain

Abdominal pain is another symptom of the COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children. In fact, it's one of the most common, with 57 percent of kids studied experiencing some kind of abdominal pain. And for more on the symptoms of coronavirus that are less commonly known, check out The 7 Strangest Coronavirus Symptoms You Need to Know About.

5 Vomiting

Another gastro issue the inflammatory syndrome seems to cause? Vomiting. A March study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that nearly half of COVID-19 patients first exhibit some sort of digestive problem. Only 0.8 percent of those adults studied experienced vomiting, but in kids, this seems to be more common. The U.K. doctors found that 43 percent of children experience this symptom.

6 Rash

There are a lot of strange ways that COVID-19 can present, one of which is a rash. According to the U.K. research, 54 percent of children with the inflammatory symptom had a rash. And for all the ways COVID-19 can affect your skin, too, check out 7 Signs Your Skin Is Trying to Tell You You Have Coronavirus.

7 Conjunctivitis

The age-old pediatric malady pink eye is both a symptom of COVID-19 and of the inflammatory syndrome of which children appear to be susceptible. The U.K. doctors found that 32 percent of pediatric patients studied had conjunctivitis. And for more on coronavirus and your eyes, check out 5 Strange New Ways Coronavirus Attacks Your Body.