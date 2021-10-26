Health

This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

The popular food was sold in 23 states.

By Sarah Crow
October 26, 2021
By Sarah Crow
October 26, 2021

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one popular condiment due to potential contamination. Read on to find out if you have this product at home and what to do if so.

RELATED: If You Bought This Food at Costco, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says.

A popular type of hummus is subject to a new alert from the FDA.

cedar's hummus container with green label
© Cedar's Mediterranean Foods

On Oct. 25, the FDA announced that Wards Hill, Massachusetts-based Cedar's Mediterranean Foods was voluntarily recalling its 10-oz. containers of Cedar's Organic Mediterranean Hommos. No other products from Cedar's are being pulled from the market at this time.

The product comes in a plastic container printed with UPC number 044115403028 and sell by date of Dec. 12, 2021 (32I21) on its lid.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The product was sold in 23 states.

Shot of a young woman using a mobile phone in a grocery store
iStock

The recalled hummus was sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The affected hummus was sold at multiple supermarkets throughout the U.S., including Publix, which has announced that the product is being pulled from its stores.

The hummus may be contaminated with a common allergen.

hummus in white bowl next to lemons and pita
Shutterstock/DronG

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the hummus may be contaminated with pine nuts, a common allergen that is not listed on the product's label.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice states.

Here's what to do if you bought the recalled hummus.

Shot of an attractive young businesswoman sitting and working on her laptop in a coffee shop during the day
iStock

At the time the recall was announced, there had been no confirmed reports of illness related to consumption of the recalled hummus.

If you would like a replacement or if you have questions related to the recall, you can contact Cedar's at hello@cedarsfoods.com. If you have eaten the recalled hummus and believe that you've suffered adverse effects, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

RELATED: These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • The skyline of Phoenix, Arizona
    The skyline of Phoenix, Arizona
    Health

    The 6 States With the Worst COVID Surges

    Cases are still rising in a few places.

  • Pantry foods in glass containers
    Pantry foods in glass containers
    Smarter Living

    Never Put This Common Baking Ingredient in Your Pantry

    It's prone to rancidity when stored improperly.

  • medicine cabinet full of prescription bottles
    medicine cabinet full of prescription bottles
    Health

    Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly

    Taking certain precautions may help keep you safe.

  • A mouse hiding behind items on a workshop shelf in a garage
    A mouse hiding behind items on a workshop shelf in a garage
    Smarter Living

    6 Things in Your Garage Bringing Mice to Your Home

    You may be housing more than your car in there.

  • Rats on garbage
    Rats on garbage
    Smarter Living

    This City Has the Worst Rat Problem in the U.S.

    This is where rats run the most amok, data shows.

  • Young woman visits skillful doctor at hospital for vaccination . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
    Young woman visits skillful doctor at hospital for vaccination . Covid 19 and coronavirus vaccination center service concept .
    Health

    Don't Get Your Booster at CVS Before Doing This

    The pharmacy has issued this notice.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group