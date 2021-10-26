This Popular Condiment Is Being Recalled, FDA Says

Whether you're topping your salad with Sriracha or dunking your fries in ketchup, the right condiment can make or break a meal. However, you may want to think twice before picking up one particular condiment on your next shopping trip.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of one popular condiment due to potential contamination. Read on to find out if you have this product at home and what to do if so.

RELATED: If You Bought This Food at Costco, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says.

A popular type of hummus is subject to a new alert from the FDA.

On Oct. 25, the FDA announced that Wards Hill, Massachusetts-based Cedar's Mediterranean Foods was voluntarily recalling its 10-oz. containers of Cedar's Organic Mediterranean Hommos. No other products from Cedar's are being pulled from the market at this time.

The product comes in a plastic container printed with UPC number 044115403028 and sell by date of Dec. 12, 2021 (32I21) on its lid.

For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

The product was sold in 23 states.

The recalled hummus was sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

The affected hummus was sold at multiple supermarkets throughout the U.S., including Publix, which has announced that the product is being pulled from its stores.

The hummus may be contaminated with a common allergen.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the hummus may be contaminated with pine nuts, a common allergen that is not listed on the product's label.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the recall notice states.

Here's what to do if you bought the recalled hummus.

At the time the recall was announced, there had been no confirmed reports of illness related to consumption of the recalled hummus.

If you would like a replacement or if you have questions related to the recall, you can contact Cedar's at hello@cedarsfoods.com. If you have eaten the recalled hummus and believe that you've suffered adverse effects, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

RELATED: These Nestlé Products Have Just Been Recalled, FDA Says.