5 Secrets HomeGoods Doesn't Want You to Know

No matter if you're in the mood for getting your office organized or redecorating your living room, HomeGoods will have what you are looking for. With walls lined with towels, bakeware, accent rugs, and more, it's a domestic paradise. But something with so much to offer can often feel overwhelming, so we've got insider tips that will make your next trip to the retailer as smooth as possible—and help you score big. Read on to discover the top secrets that HomeGoods doesn't want you to know.

1 Shop mid-week and mid-morning for the best selection.

If you're looking for a wide range of options and don't want to deal with big crowds, it's important to make sure you shop on the days that cater to your needs.

"Most HomeGoods stores restock by 10 a.m. each day, so if you're looking for the best selection, it's a good idea to head to the store around this time," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com,ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You're also more likely to find what you want and not be as stressed looking for it if you shop at HomeGoods when it's less crowded—and the weekends can get very busy. "If you shop during the week—think Tuesday to Thursday—those are typically low-traffic times which means you'll be able to take your time shopping and can peruse the deals at your leisure without having to worry about fighting crowds," says Ramhold.

2 HomeGoods has a markdown schedule.

HomeGoods has a markdown schedule where items are discounted every three months. "This store already often has great deals, but if there's something you're interested in and would prefer to snag at a discount, you can weigh your options on waiting a few months for the price to decrease," says Ramhold.

However, she notes that this hack is a gamble because the item may not be available three months later. "If you're eyeing something that is seasonal, you can't count on that being around for the next few months, so it's best to pick up those things when you see them," she says. "If there's something that's trending, then there's a good chance it'll sell out quickly, too, so that's another time you might not want to gamble on a future discount."

3 Be wary of the "compare" prices.

Make sure to take into consideration that compare prices may not be as good of a deal as the store is making it seem.

"In order to make some deals look better than they are, the tags may use compare prices that are purposely inflated," explains Ramhold. "Having an item marked with a compare price that's much higher than what it's going for may be a red flag as the actual retail price may not be anywhere near that. Just be sure to weigh your options and don't let yourself be swayed by the huge difference."

4 Ask for additional discounts on damaged items.