If You Have This Frozen Pizza at Home, Don't Eat It, USDA Says in New Warning

Pulling a frozen pizza out of the freezer might be a weekly occurrence in your household, especially if you have kids or need a quick fix. Some of us prefer classic plain pies, others crave pepperoni, and a stubborn subset says pineapple reigns supreme. But if you have one particular pie in your freezer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging you not to eat it. Read on to find out which pizza variety is being recalled and why you'll want to get rid of them immediately.

Frozen pizzas have been in the limelight lately.

This summer alone, several frozen pizzas have been subject to recalls. On July 15, the FSIS issued a High Class 1 safety alert, announcing that Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida had recalled varieties of Cuban-style frozen pizza products. The 14-ounce packages of "Pizza Cubana by Ready Dough Pizza Inc" were pulled after it was discovered they were "produced without the benefit of federal inspection." As a result, safety errors abounded, and the pizzas either had incorrect ingredients or no label at all.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recall was expanded on July 21 to include two additional pizza products, "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Ham Pizza" and "Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Bacon Pizza," which had been shipped to locations in Delaware and Pennsylvania, in addition to Florida.

A week later, approximately 19,275 pounds of frozen meat pizzas were recalled by Danny's Sub and Pizza, a company based out of Cape Coral, Florida. The recall included four pizza varieties, namely Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style pepperoni, Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style chorizo, Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style Hawaiian, and Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style ham—which were also recalled due to lack of inspection by the USDA.

Now, another recall has been issued for a different reason—and it could put your health at risk.

Another kind of frozen pizza is being removed from shelves.

On Aug. 14, the FSIS issued yet another High Class 1 safety alert, this time for a pizza manufactured by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods. According to the announcement, the Woodridge, Illinois-based company is recalling 13,099 pounds of "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza."

The recall includes 33.5-ounce cartons of the frozen meat pizza product, which were produced on June 6, 2022. Affected products have a "best by" date of Dec. 3, 2022, as well as the establishment number "EST. 18498-A" listed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products are potentially contaminated.

The FSIS stated that pizzas were recalled as they "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal," and it was actually a customer who discovered the issue.

According to the FSIS, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods "received consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza," leading the company to then notify FSIS.

Potentially ingesting metal pieces is a scary thought, but thankfully, Home Run Inn has not received any confirmed reports of injuries or reactions after consuming the pizzas.

Don't eat this pizza if you have it.

While none have been reported, if you're worried about any illness or injury related to these pizzas, the FSIS advises you to contact your doctor. And to avoid a potential health scare altogether, the FSIS is asking consumers not to eat the recalled pizzas.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers or found at distributor and retail locations," the safety alert reads. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

If you happen to have one of these pizzas in your fridge, you should throw it away or return it to your place of purchase. The agency further instructed distributors and retailers to avoid selling the products.

For questions related to the recall, you can contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, whose number is listed in the FSIS notice.