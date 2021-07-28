See the Photo of Holly Madison as a Playboy Bunny That "Terrified" Her

In the mid-2000s, Holly Madison and Hugh Hefner's other girlfriends at the time—Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson—shot to fame on the E! reality series The Girls Next Door. The show gave audiences a look inside the Playboy Mansion and a window into the lives of Hefner and his girlfriends. Since her exit from the mansion in 2009, Madison has gotten increasingly candid over the years about her time working with Playboy and as Hefner's girlfriend. Recently, she recalled a moment that she felt "terrified" looking at a photo of herself dressed as a Playboy Bunny. To see the photo and learn why it shook Madison, read on.

RELATED: David Hasselhoff's Daughter Just Made Playboy History.

Holly Madison said she was "terrified" by this photo of her as a Playboy Bunny.

This week, Madison took to TikTok to talk about body dysmorphia, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a mental health disorder "in which you can't stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance—a flaw that appears minor or can't be seen by others."

In the TikTok, Madison talked about coming across an old photo of herself from 2005 dressed as a Playboy Bunny for a fashion show. She said she remembers watching a playback of herself in the show right afterwards and thinking, "Oh my god, I need to lose weight.'" At the time, Madison said she was "terrified" about the perceived weight gain.

"[I] thought I had gained weight, and thought I hadn't stuck to my diet, and I thought my thighs were huge and I thought, 'I need to lose five pounds at least,'" she recalled.

Madison then acknowledged that in hindsight, her perspective was "ridiculous." She added: "I look like a stick."

RELATED: Megan Fox Says This Old Jimmy Kimmel Interview Shows How She Was Sexualized.

Madison said her body dysmorphia has gotten in the way of her living her life.

Madison went on to say that negative thoughts about her body have affected her daily life over the years. "I really feel like worrying about what I look like has gotten in the way of me living my best life and being as happy as I could be and really enjoying life as much as I could," she said.

She later added that worrying about how you look isn't worth the sacrifices that come with it. "It's not worth feeling bad about yourself," she told her viewers. "There are things we all want to improve about ourselves, but it's not even worth taking the time to be miserable."

Madison hopes her message can help others.

The former Playboy Bunny said she decided to open up about her body dysmorphia in an effort to help others who might be struggling with similar issues. She thought sharing the memory "might help people realize that sometimes our body dysmorphia is off the charts."

She asked her followers to reflect on their own relationships with their bodies and posed the question of whether your feelings about your body are "holding you back by feeling bad about yourself."

For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Madison opened up about other challenges at the Playboy Mansion earlier this year.

In April, Madison opened up about another experience during her time as a Playboy Bunny. While on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she claimed that in order to live in the Playboy Mansion, you had to sleep with Hefner first. "Nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him," said Madison, who started getting invitations to the mansion when she was 21.

Madison also shared that her breakup with Hefner in 2008 was spurred in part by her desire to have children. "When I realized I wasn't going to be able to have kids with him, that was a big thing… and my depression was coming back," Madison said.

Additionally, she said Hefner began treating her poorly. "As everybody was leaving, I started to realize it's just me and Hef. He started lashing out at me more. I don't know if he was just stressed… I know things weren't so great financially for him. He started lashing out for really stupid things," she recalled. "I just realized, 'I can't be here.'"

RELATED: See Dolly Parton Recreate Her Iconic "Playboy" Cover 43 Years Later.