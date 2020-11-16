Culture

1 in 5 People Are Lying About Having Watched This, Research Shows

Some people are so ashamed that they ultimately stretch the truth, according to a new survey.

November 16, 2020
With the holiday season swiftly approaching and quarantine restrictions tightening in many regions, people are turning to well-worn comforts like never before. And there's nothing quite as cozy as flipping on a holiday flick, swaddling yourself in a blanket, and sipping on a warm festive drink. In fact, some holiday movies are so ingrained in our culture that people feel the need to lie about having seen certain classics, according to a recent survey. To see what else the research found, read on. And if you're looking for another nostalgic flick to watch, check out The Best Movie That Came Out the Year You Graduated.

The survey, commissioned by Tubi and conducted by OnePoll, found that one in five (or 21 percent of) Americans have lied about seeing classic holiday films. These movies are such widely adored classics that not having watched them can be embarrassing or alienating, the research showed. In an effort to seem cultured or to avoid killing a conversation, some people just employ a little white Christmas lie. Sometimes when someone references a scene in A Miracle on 34th Street or quotes an iconic moment from Home Alone, it can be easier to just nod along and save yourself the experience of someone looking at you like Kevin McAllister does in the mirror after putting on aftershave.

Among those who love a good holiday movie, the survey found that one in three Americans turned on a holiday movie before Halloween hit this year, proving comfort is something many Americans are looking for right now. Additionally, four in five people said they'll likely get through their favorite holiday classic rewatches early this year and 80 percent of all survey respondents expected to watch more holiday films than usual this year.

With extended time at home, this year is the perfect time to catch up on any of the classics that you say you've watched but haven't actually gotten around to seeing. To see if your favorites are in line with the rest of the country's, read on for the top 10 holiday films Americans revisit each year, according to the survey. And for movies that you'll never see on a "best of" list, check out The Worst Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

10
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Kevin McAllister with a Talkboy in Home Alone
20th Century Fox

19 percent

9
A Miracle on 34th Street

miracle on 34th street
Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

19 percent

8
The Grinch

The Grinch
Universal Pictures

20 percent

7
A Charlie Brown Christmas

charlie brown christmas movie
Warner Bros.

21 percent

6
Frosty the Snowman

frosty the snowman movie
Anderson Digital

21 percent

5
How the Grinch Stole Christmas

how the grinch stole christmas 1966 screen still
IMDB/MGM Television

22 percent

4
A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story
MGM/IMDB

22 percent

3
It's a Wonderful Life

Jimmy Stewart in It's a Wonderful Life
Paramount Pictures

22 percent

2
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
Claymotion/IMDB

23 percent

1
Home Alone

Home Alone film still
Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo

24 percent

