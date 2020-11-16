With the holiday season swiftly approaching and quarantine restrictions tightening in many regions, people are turning to well-worn comforts like never before. And there's nothing quite as cozy as flipping on a holiday flick, swaddling yourself in a blanket, and sipping on a warm festive drink. In fact, some holiday movies are so ingrained in our culture that people feel the need to lie about having seen certain classics, according to a recent survey. To see what else the research found, read on. And if you're looking for another nostalgic flick to watch, check out The Best Movie That Came Out the Year You Graduated.

The survey, commissioned by Tubi and conducted by OnePoll, found that one in five (or 21 percent of) Americans have lied about seeing classic holiday films. These movies are such widely adored classics that not having watched them can be embarrassing or alienating, the research showed. In an effort to seem cultured or to avoid killing a conversation, some people just employ a little white Christmas lie. Sometimes when someone references a scene in A Miracle on 34th Street or quotes an iconic moment from Home Alone, it can be easier to just nod along and save yourself the experience of someone looking at you like Kevin McAllister does in the mirror after putting on aftershave.

Among those who love a good holiday movie, the survey found that one in three Americans turned on a holiday movie before Halloween hit this year, proving comfort is something many Americans are looking for right now. Additionally, four in five people said they'll likely get through their favorite holiday classic rewatches early this year and 80 percent of all survey respondents expected to watch more holiday films than usual this year.

With extended time at home, this year is the perfect time to catch up on any of the classics that you say you've watched but haven't actually gotten around to seeing. To see if your favorites are in line with the rest of the country's, read on for the top 10 holiday films Americans revisit each year, according to the survey. And for movies that you'll never see on a "best of" list, check out The Worst Movie of All Time, According to Critics.

10 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

19 percent

9 A Miracle on 34th Street

19 percent

8 The Grinch

20 percent

7 A Charlie Brown Christmas

21 percent

6 Frosty the Snowman

21 percent

5 How the Grinch Stole Christmas

22 percent

4 A Christmas Story

22 percent

3 It's a Wonderful Life

22 percent

2 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

23 percent

1 Home Alone

24 percent

