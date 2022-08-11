Health

This Is the No. 1 Heart Failure Symptom People Ignore, Doctors Say

Don't miss this major red flag, experts warn.

By Lauren Gray
August 11, 2022
By Lauren Gray
August 11, 2022

Heart failure is a serious condition that currently affects over 6.2 million Americans. Yet many misconceptions about heart failure still exist—including, most pressingly, that heart failure means your heart has stopped beating. With such a lack of awareness surrounding this dangerous coronary condition, it's no surprise that its symptoms so often go overlooked. Read on to learn the number one heart failure symptom people ignore, which also happens to be one of its most common signs.

READ THIS NEXT: If Your Legs Feel Like This, Get Your Heart Checked.

Heart failure is a serious chronic condition.

Top view shot of doctor taking heartbeats of sick patient. Hospitalised man getting examined by female physician.
iStock

The term "heart failure" is a bit misleading, in that the name implies a sudden onset condition. In reality, heart failure can build gradually over time, causing progressive complications to your cardiological health. Despite its dire name, it can even go completely overlooked for some time.

Heart failure occurs when weakened heart muscles fail to pump blood as efficiently as they should. This causes blood to back up into the heart's chambers and fluid to pool in the lungs and the legs. This can lead to a range of unexpected symptoms, some of which may appear only tangentially related to heart health.

READ THIS NEXT: Not Doing This Before Bed Could Be Hurting Your Heart, Experts Warn.

Watch for these symptoms of heart failure.

older white woman coughing in bed
Shutterstock

Several important symptoms can signal heart failure, the Mayo Clinic says. These include fatigue and weakness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, reduced ability to exercise, swelling in the feet, ankles, and legs, persistent cough, wheezing, abdominal swelling, nausea, chest pain, rapid weight gain, and difficulty concentrating.

Experts say one more crucial symptom is among the most common signs of heart failure—and is also among the easiest symptoms to overlook.

This is the number one heart failure symptom people ignore.

Man holding his chest having a hard time breathing
Shutterstock

According to Rigved Tadwalkar, MD, a board-certified cardiologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, shortness of breath is extremely common in heart failure patients—but is far too often overlooked.

"While shortness of breath is a symptom that can be associated with a number of conditions, progressive shortness of breath, especially when associated with bloating, leg swelling, weight gain and fatigue might indicate that the heart is failing," he tells Best Life. "The symptoms often start subtly and progress slowly, so it can take time for some individuals to realize that something is wrong."

Tadwalkar adds that "listening to your body is important." If, for instance, you notice that you need to stop frequently during physical activities due to shortness of breath, this should be a hint that it's time to call the doctor.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's why people ignore this telltale symptom.

man sitting on bed can't sleep, over 50 fitness
Shutterstock

People tend to overlook shortness of breath for one of several reasons, says Yu-Ming Ni, MD, a cardiologist at MemorialCare Heart and Vascular Institute in Fountain Valley, California.

Sometimes, he says, people ignore this symptom because it only occurs when they're lying down. This happens because when you lie down, fluid backs up into the lungs. "The solution to this for many people is using more pillows, or sleeping in a recliner," Ni says. "So if you find yourself needing more pillows to sleep comfortably, or using a recliner to sleep, consider seeing a doctor to get checked for heart failure. Don't blame the bed!"

Other times, patients may blame their discomfort on normal aging or other underlying illnesses. "The incidence of heart failure increases with age so some people may misattribute this symptom to simply getting older," says Tadwalkar. "What's more, many individuals have other medical problems that cause shortness of breath and may feel that it is an existing issue causing the problem instead of heart failure." Rather than attempting to diagnose yourself, you should always see a doctor if you experience persistent shortness of breath.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead (L) and Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead attend a tribute to Biggie Smalls hosted by Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead on March 09, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York
    Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead (L) and Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead attend a tribute to Biggie Smalls hosted by Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead on March 09, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York
    Extra

    Rolls-Royce-Driving Robbed Pastor Claims He Was Turned From "Victim to Villain"

    "If it was an insurance thing, right, why would I do it in my church?"

  • fauci talking about vaccine hesitancy during a new interview
    fauci talking about vaccine hesitancy during a new interview
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Is Blasting Americans for Doing This

    This is why we're in a difficult spot with COVID.

  • kohls store
    kohls store
    Smarter Living

    If You Shop at Kohl's, Prepare for This Change

    It's happening at all 1,110 stores.

  • This image shows a USPS mail truck parked on the street near the Bellevue Square Mall in Washington State. You can see the mail delivery man standing on the far side of the truck.
    This image shows a USPS mail truck parked on the street near the Bellevue Square Mall in Washington State. You can see the mail delivery man standing on the far side of the truck.
    Smarter Living

    USPS Will Make "More Aggressive" Changes

    Here's the latest from Louis DeJoy.

  • walmart store front
    walmart store front
    Smarter Living

    If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for This Change

    The future is now.

  • slot canyon at grand staircase-escalante national monument
    slot canyon at grand staircase-escalante national monument
    Travel

    7 Underrated U.S. National Monuments

    Experts say they should be on your bucket list.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group