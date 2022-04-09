Health

Drinking This Daily Can Slash Your Risk of Heart Failure, New Study Says

Drink up to lower your odds of heart failure by nearly 40 percent.

By Lauren Gray
April 9, 2022
By Lauren Gray
April 9, 2022

Heart failure is a potentially fatal chronic condition that occurs when the heart muscle no longer pumps blood as well as it should. This can cause blood to back up and fluid to accumulate in the lungs, leading to shortness of breath and swelling in the lower limbs. The good news? Research suggests that there are several ways you can lower your risk of heart failure, including getting regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight. Now, experts are sharing an even simpler way to lower your risk, by drinking one beverage daily. Read on to find out how easy it is to slash your risk of heart failure, as well as another serious heart condition.

RELATED: If Your Legs Feel Like This, Get Your Heart Checked.

Drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated cuts your risk of heart failure.

person pouring ice water into glass
Shutterstock/PopTika

Experts are currently exploring the modifiable risk factors that influence our heart health. In March 2022, a team from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) published a study in the European Heart Journal which concluded that staying adequately hydrated could significantly reduce one's risk of heart failure.

The team analyzed data from the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities study, which centered on a cohort of individuals between 45 and 66 years old. They looked at the relationship between serum sodium levels—a metric often used to identify dehydration—and heart failure risk.

The study concluded that "Heart failure risk was increased by 39 percent if middle age serum sodium exceeded 143 mmol/L [millimoles per liter], corresponding to one percent body weight water deficit." According to the Mayo Clinic, a "normal" serum sodium level typically falls within the range of 135 and 145 mmol/L, meaning even levels that are technically within an upper-normal range can potentially cause a problem.

RELATED: Drinking Any of This Popular Beverage Hurts Your Heart, New Study Finds.

Researchers saw a link between dehydration and another concerning cardiac condition.

Healthy Lifestyle, Healthcare And Medicine, Adult, Baby - Human Age, Cardiologist
iStock

The team also observed a connection between dehydration as measured by serum sodium levels and a coronary condition known as left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH). According to the Mayo Clinic, LVH occurs when the wall of the heart's main pumping chamber thickens, resulting in higher blood pressure and poor pumping in some patients. "Left ventricular hypertrophy puts you at higher risk of congestive heart failure and irregular heart rhythms," the health organization warns.

According to the NHLBI study, being dehydrated throughout middle age could have serious heart health implications later in life. Similarly, those with high serum sodium levels as seniors were also at notably heightened risk. The researchers found that in patients aged 70 to 90 years old, having a serum sodium level between 142.5–143 mmol/L was associated with a 62 percent increased risk of left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH). Having an even higher serum sodium level above 143 mmol/L was associated with a shocking 107 percent increased risk, the study said.

Here's how much water experts say you need to drink each day.

woman in her 60s wearing a fitness tracker and workout clothing, taking a break from exercising, opening a water bottle.

Since the study's findings suggest that your heart stands to benefit from staying hydrated, you may be wondering just how much water you'll need to drink to slash your risk. The answer may surprise you.

Citing statistics from the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the Mayo Clinic says that men require about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids a day, while women require about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) a day.

"Similar to reducing salt intake, drinking enough water and staying hydrated are ways to support our hearts and may help reduce long-term risks for heart disease," Natalia Dmitrieva, PhD, the lead study author and a researcher for the NHLBI said via press release. Gradually increasing your water intake with your doctor's help could make a major impact on your heart health.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

A blood test can help determine whether your serum sodium levels are normal.

Doctor working with test tubes of blood
Shutterstock

If you're not sure whether you're routinely dehydrated, your doctor can check your serum sodium levels by doing a simple blood test known as a basic metabolic panel. This can also measure your glucose, potassium, calcium levels, and more, and may become a more useful tool as you age.

That's because while in most healthy people, high serum sodium levels will trigger thirst, older individuals may not get the same signals. "Older people don't sense thirst as much as they did when they were younger. And that could be a problem if they're on a medication that may cause fluid loss, such as a diuretic," Julian Seifter, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School wrote for Harvard Health Publishing.

If you're concerned that you could be routinely dehydrated, talk to your doctor. A small change to your daily drinking habits could make a big impact on your heart health.

RELATED: If You Notice This While Resting Your Feet, Get Your Heart Checked.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Shot of a young couple looking stressed while going over their finances at home
    Shot of a young couple looking stressed while going over their finances at home
    Smarter Living

    If You're Filing Last Minute, Watch for This

    Taxpayers are being targeted.

  • screenshot from the ultimatum
    screenshot from the ultimatum
    Culture

    7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

    This lineup includes something for everyone.

  • Doctor injecting Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine for older man
    Doctor injecting Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine for older man
    Health

    Virus Expert Issues Warning to People Over 65

    Read this even if you've gotten a booster.

  • An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landing at Portland International Airport at dusk.
    An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 landing at Portland International Airport at dusk.
    Travel

    Alaska Airlines Is Apologizing to Travelers

    Here's what the carrier is owning up to.

  • Natalie Imbruglia in the "Torn" music video
    Natalie Imbruglia in the "Torn" music video
    Culture

    See Natalie Imbruglia Now at 47

    The singer is best known for her hit "Torn."

  • Walgreens is the largest drugstore chain in the USA. The company operates 7,600 drugstores across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
    Walgreens is the largest drugstore chain in the USA. The company operates 7,600 drugstores across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
    Smarter Living

    Walgreens Is Making This Major Change

    This could make buying medication easier.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group