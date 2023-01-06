Health

4 Health Problems That Are Killing Your Libido—and How to Get It Back

These common health concerns could be behind your bedroom woes.

By Lauren Gray
January 6, 2023
By Lauren Gray
January 6, 2023

If you've ever experienced loss of libido—whether short or long-term—you're not alone. According to the U.K.'s National Health Services (NHS), roughly one in five men and one in three women experience a lowered interest in sex at some point in their lives.

Though oftentimes a loss of libido can signal personal or emotional changes (stress is a common culprit), or changes in the relationship, other times a physical condition is to blame. We reached out to Rhiannon John, a sexologist at Bedbible, to talk about four health problems that could be killing your libido—and how to get it back.

Read on to learn about these common health concerns, and how they may be affecting you or your partner in the bedroom.

READ THIS NEXT: 4 Common Medications That Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction, According to a Doctor.

1
Depression and anxiety

sad old man
iStock / dragana991

According to John, depression and anxiety are common causes of low libido. Complicating matters further, medications used to treat these mental health conditions can also affect your ability to feel sexual desire. "Many people diagnosed with depression and anxiety are often treated with antidepressants, which could also affect their libido. Most antidepressants belong to a group of drugs called selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs). While these work well at reducing the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders, they often come with sexual side effects," she tells Best Life.

Besides lowered libido, side effects of SSRIs include "reduced lubrication for vulva owners, inability to achieve or maintain an erection for penis owners, delayed orgasm, inability to orgasm, and reduced libido," notes the sex expert. Though John says the benefits of SSRIs often outweigh their adverse side effects, your doctor may help you avoid these unwanted changes by switching you to another antidepressant or lowering the dose.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Take This Common Medication, It Could Be Ruining Your Sex Life, Doctors Say.

2
Diabetes

Doctor checking patient with diabetes
Shutterstock

According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes is a common cause of low libido. "Low libido, or sexual desire, is a real problem—and one that affects people with diabetes more than those without. Men and women experience low libido as a result of poorly managed diabetes. If your sex drive is stalled, first look to your diabetes management and take steps to lower your blood glucose levels. Then consider your medications. Certain drugs, such as antidepressants, can lower sexual desire, so be sure to talk to your doctor," the organization's experts write.

Overweight men with Type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to have low testosterone, a fact that many experts use to explain decreased libido in this group. You may be able to increase your testosterone by losing weight, or through testosterone therapy. Some experts believe that women may similarly benefit from testosterone therapy, the organization notes. However, the research supporting this theory is less robust.

3
Menopause

Woman Going Through Menopause
fizkes/Shutterstock

As women enter menopause in their 40s and 50s, many report lowered libido and decreased sexual satisfaction as a side effect. "Menopause often causes a drop in libido as the hormone decrease can result in decreased vaginal lubrication, arousal, and desire and a thinning of the vaginal tissue," explains John. "Low vaginal lubrication and thin vaginal tissue can lead to painful sex, further reducing a person's libido. Additionally, research has found that sleep disturbances due to hot sweats also decrease libido, as these people are often too tired to engage in sexual activity," she says.

John adds that this problem may be addressed with the help of lubrication during sex and foreplay. "This will help to reduce the amount of friction felt and lead to more pleasurable sex for both partners."

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Cardiovascular disease

Man Getting Heart Checked By Doctor
DC Studio/Shutterstock

Another health condition that can lead to loss of libido is cardiovascular disease and the underlying conditions that cause it, such as hypertension and high cholesterol.

"Cardiovascular diseases reduce the amount of blood flow around the body, which can lead to a loss of arousal in both the vagina and penis and even result in a loss of erection for penis owners," says John. "Furthermore, people with cardiovascular diseases often experience fatigue and shortness of breath, which can make engaging in sex difficult or even dangerous."

Working with your doctor to manage or treat your condition and its underlying causes can help you regain a safe and satisfying sex life.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A crew of pilots and flight attendants walking into the airport with carry-on luggage
    A crew of pilots and flight attendants walking into the airport with carry-on luggage
    Travel

    9 Things Flight Attendants Always Have in Carry-Ons

    Crew members say these are must-haves.

  • Close up portrait of an attractive older woman running her hand through her short, white/blonde hair.
    Close up portrait of an attractive older woman running her hand through her short, white/blonde hair.
    Style

    5 Low-Maintenance Haircuts If You're Over 50

    Cut your morning routine in half.

  • Cybill Shepherd in The Heartbreak Kid
    Cybill Shepherd in The Heartbreak Kid
    Entertainment

    6 '70s Movies You Can't Watch Anywhere

    These classics are absent from streaming.

  • Prince Harry Claims Charles Joked About His "Real Father" Amid Rumor He Was Diana Lover's Son. "He'd Laugh and Laugh."
    Prince Harry Claims Charles Joked About His "Real Father" Amid Rumor He Was Diana Lover's Son. "He'd Laugh and Laugh."
    Extra

    Prince Harry Claims Charles Joked About His "Real Father" Amid Rumor He Was Diana Lover's Son. "He'd Laugh and Laugh."

    "It was a remarkably unfunny joke," Harry reportedly says.

  • Close-up of a bored-looking, unemotional young woman wearing a yellow t-shirt against a green background.
    Close-up of a bored-looking, unemotional young woman wearing a yellow t-shirt against a green background.
    Relationships

    The Least Emotional Zodiac Sign

    They don't wear their hearts on their sleeves.

  • Prince Harry
    Prince Harry
    Extra

    Prince Harry Admits to Doing Drugs in Kensington Palace and at Courteney Cox's House

    "I was a 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would upset the established order."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group