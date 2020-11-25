Right now, it's hard to find a bright spot in the U.S. in terms of pandemic news. The lead up to Thanksgiving has seen the worst fears of many medical experts come true as new COVID case numbers skyrocket from coast to coast. But there is one state that has managed to keep coronavirus in check. Right now, Hawaii is the only state in the nation without "uncontrolled spread" of COVID. Read on to find out how Hawaii compares to other states, and for more on the week ahead, beware that If You're Doing This, You Won't Be Totally Safe From COVID on Thanksgiving.

Based on data from CovidExitStrategy.org, which analyzes COVID metrics from across the U.S., including positive test rates and hospitalizations, the Aloha State is currently marked as yellow, which means "caution warranted." And while that may not sound like the best position to be in, as of Nov. 24, Hawaii is the only state that can currently can claim it: All other 49 states are currently marked as deep red, the highest risk level, which represents "uncontrolled spread" of the novel coronavirus.

Even though Hawaii has seen a few surges of COVID cases land on its shores throughout the year, the island state has been able to keep outbreaks under control recently. According to CovidExitStrategy, new cases are down seven percent in the past two weeks, and the state has the lowest positive test rate in the U.S. at 2.1 percent. Its rate of 75 new cases per day per million people is also the lowest in the nation.

Unfortunately, many states are seeing numbers on the opposite end of the spectrum. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst outbreaks as of Nov. 24, based on daily new cases, and for more on what may be in store for your neck of the woods, check out This Is How Close Your State Is to Locking Down.

Read the original article on Best Life.

10 Kansas

New cases per million people per day: 947

14-day change in COVID cases: +35 percent

And if you're working out your holiday plans, know that If You Have This COVID Symptom, Don't Go to Thanksgiving, Dr. Fauci Says.

9 Utah

New cases per million people per day: 1,053

14-day change in COVID cases: +31 percent

8 Wisconsin

New cases per million people per day: 1,107

14-day change in COVID cases: +5 percent

And for more on what's happening in your area, check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

7 Montana

New cases per million people per day: 1,117

14-day change in COVID cases: +39 percent

6 Minnesota

New cases per million people per day: 1,152

14-day change in COVID cases: +40 percent

And for more on how we might be able to wind down the pandemic, check out These Are the COVID Vaccine Side Effects Doctors Are Worried About.

5 Nebraska

New cases per million people per day: 1,174

14-day change in COVID cases: +23 percent

4 South Dakota

New cases per million people per day: 1,222

14-day change in COVID cases: -11 percent

And for more on how your holiday might be different this year, check out If You Live in These States, Your Thanksgiving Gathering Has Restrictions.

3 New Mexico

New cases per million people per day: 1,274

14-day change in COVID cases: +125 percent

And for more regular COVID updates, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Wyoming

New cases per million people per day: 1,540

14-day change in COVID cases: +35 percent

1 North Dakota

New cases per million people per day: 1,596

14-day change in COVID cases: -7 percent

And for expert advice on venues you should avoid, check out 4 Places Dr. Fauci Says He Wouldn't Go Right Now.