This Is Now the Only State Without "Uncontrolled Spread" of COVID

Surges in COVID cases paint a bleak picture from coast to coast—except in this one state.

By Zachary Mack
November 24, 2020
Right now, it's hard to find a bright spot in the U.S. in terms of pandemic news. The lead up to Thanksgiving has seen the worst fears of many medical experts come true as new COVID case numbers skyrocket from coast to coast. But there is one state that has managed to keep coronavirus in check. Right now, Hawaii is the only state in the nation without "uncontrolled spread" of COVID. Read on to find out how Hawaii compares to other states, and for more on the week ahead, beware that If You're Doing This, You Won't Be Totally Safe From COVID on Thanksgiving.

Based on data from CovidExitStrategy.org, which analyzes COVID metrics from across the U.S., including positive test rates and hospitalizations, the Aloha State is currently marked as yellow, which means "caution warranted." And while that may not sound like the best position to be in, as of Nov. 24, Hawaii is the only state that can currently can claim it: All other 49 states are currently marked as deep red, the highest risk level, which represents "uncontrolled spread" of the novel coronavirus.

Even though Hawaii has seen a few surges of COVID cases land on its shores throughout the year, the island state has been able to keep outbreaks under control recently. According to CovidExitStrategy, new cases are down seven percent in the past two weeks, and the state has the lowest positive test rate in the U.S. at 2.1 percent. Its rate of 75 new cases per day per million people is also the lowest in the nation.

Unfortunately, many states are seeing numbers on the opposite end of the spectrum. Read on to see which states are seeing the worst outbreaks as of Nov. 24, based on daily new cases, and for more on what may be in store for your neck of the woods, check out This Is How Close Your State Is to Locking Down.

10
Kansas

city skyline of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
iStock

New cases per million people per day: 947

14-day change in COVID cases: +35 percent

9
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,053

14-day change in COVID cases: +31 percent

8
Wisconsin

cityscape photos of buildings and house in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at night
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,107

14-day change in COVID cases: +5 percent

7
Montana

photo take by a drone of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,117

14-day change in COVID cases: +39 percent

6
Minnesota

Minnesota
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,152

14-day change in COVID cases: +40 percent

5
Nebraska

cityscape photo of Omaha, Nebraska in the afternoon
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,174

14-day change in COVID cases: +23 percent

4
South Dakota

sioux falls south dakota
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,222

14-day change in COVID cases: -11 percent

3
New Mexico

cityscape photo of Santa Fe, New Mexico at dusk
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,274

14-day change in COVID cases: +125 percent

2
Wyoming

Casper is a city in and the county seat of Natrona County, Wyoming, United States. Casper is the second largest city in the state
iStock

New cases per million people per day: 1,540

14-day change in COVID cases: +35 percent

 

1
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

New cases per million people per day: 1,596

14-day change in COVID cases: -7 percent

