If hand sanitizer was ever considered a niche product carried by germophobes and parents of young kids, the pandemic certainly changed all that. Now, it's common for many to always carry a supply in a purse or pocket, stashing extra inventory in the car, office, or wherever you regularly go. Because of the ubiquity of hand sanitizer these days, you'll want to know about a new recall concerning the safety of some products in the marketplace right now. Read on to learn which hand sanitizer lots are being recalled and why, plus what to do if you have any of the affected items at home right now.

RECALL: This Medication Is Being Recalled Effective Immediately, FDA Warns.

Tennessee Technical Coatings is voluntarily recalling all lots of hand sanitizer isopropyl alcohol antiseptic 75%.

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. is voluntarily recalling all lots of its isopropyl alcohol antiseptic 75% hand sanitizer. The company announced the recall on Mar. 7 and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted the recall notice on the same date. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the FDA.

RELATED: Family Dollar Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Shoppers.

The hand sanitizer recall is due to the presence of methanol.

The recall follows FDA analysis, which found the product to contain methanol. "Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death," according to the recall notice.

Anyone who uses this product on their hands can be at risk for methanol poisoning. But young children who accidentally ingest these products, as well as and adolescents and adults who drink these products on purpose as an alcohol substitute, are the most at risk for poisoning.

Fortunately, Tennessee Technical Coatings has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall so far.

RELATED: This Product Sold at Home Depot and Costco Has Been Recalled After a Death.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled hand sanitizer at home right now.

These recalled products are used as hand sanitizers and marketed to help decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. Tennessee Technical Coatings hand sanitizer isopropyl alcohol antiseptic 75% is packaged in one-gallon plastic jugs, and affected lots include the batch numbers 00421002, 00422001, 00429001, 00521001, 00622003, 00806001.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The hand sanitizer was distributed in Tennessee to retail customers as well as to wholesale companies, who then further distributed the products between approximately April and August 2020.

RELATED: For the latest recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's what to do if you have the recalled hand sanitizer at home.

Tennessee Technical Coatings is notifying its distributors and customers by letter, and telephone and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. But if you think you may have purchased the affected hand sanitizer, you should stop using it immediately and return it to the place where you bought it.

If you have questions regarding this recall, you can contact Tennessee Technical Coatings by phone at 931-359-6666 or via the e-mail address ttchelpdesk@tntechcoatings.net Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. central standard time.

If you suspect you might be experiencing any problems that could be related to use of this product, you should contact your physician or healthcare provider.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either by completing and submitting the report online. Or, you may download this form, then complete and return it to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit it by fax to 800-FDA-0178. You can also call 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form.

RELATED: These Products Sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Stores Are Being Recalled.