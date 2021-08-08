Health

Half of New COVID Cases Are Coming From These 7 States, White House Says

They also have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

By Beverly Bruce
August 8, 2021
Avatar
By Beverly Bruce
August 8, 2021

The White House reported this past week that nearly half of the country's new COVID-19 cases are being recorded in just seven states. According to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, COVID infections in these states account for around half of the new cases and hospitalizations the U.S. is seeing, as reported by Reuters. The news comes as the country is seeing an increasing divide in state-level responses.

In Texas and Florida, for example, state officials are doubling down against mask and vaccine mandates. In July, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that mask mandates were restrictive, and issued an executive order directing the state's education officials to avoid a mask mandate in schools. Meanwhile, Florida leads the nation in the number of children currently hospitalized with COVID infections. Florida saw 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day between July 24 and 30, as the more virulent Delta variant has pushed up infection rates among kids and teens.

Despite his state's low vaccination rates and rising COVID infections, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also said he wouldn't issue another mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Texas is "past the time of government mandates" and "into the time for personal responsibility," he said during a news conference in July. Several states boasting higher vaccination rates and fewer COVID cases are pushing mask mandates, however.

Virginia, California, and New York have mandated vaccination or weekly testing for state employees and health care workers. Virginia's plan goes into effect on Sept. 1, and is coupled with recommendations that students and staff at schools mask up. Last week, New York City announced that it would require proof of vaccination for both workers and customers who want to take part in indoor dining, exercise at gyms, or attend performances.

Parts of Hawaii are also exploring vaccine mandates for government employees. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that the state would begin requiring state and private health care workers be vaccinated. The mandate goes into effect on Sept. 7.

Read on to find out more about which states are seeing their COVID cases skyrocket as vaccination rates remain low.

RELATED: These 12 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now.

1
Alabama

The Alabama State Capital in Montgomery
iStock

Number of new cases per 100,000 in the last week: 63

Daily case average on Aug. 7: 3,086

Percent of the population fully vaccinated: 35%

2
Arkansas

The skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas at dawn
iStock

Number of new cases per 100,000 in the last week: 78

Daily case average on Aug. 7: 2,351

Percent of the population fully vaccinated: 37%

3
Florida

Miami Beach, Florida
Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock

Number of new cases per 100,000 in the last week: 90

Daily case average on Aug. 7: 19,250

Percent of the population fully vaccinated: 49%

4
Louisiana

Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana at twilight
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of new cases per 100,000 in the last week: 99

Daily case average on Aug. 7: 4,603

Percent of the population fully vaccinated: 37%

5
Mississippi

Elvis Presley Lake in Lee County, Mississippi at dusk
iStock

Number of new cases per 100,000 in the last week: 70

Daily case average on Aug. 7: 2,092

Percent of the population fully vaccinated: 35%

For more up-to-date news sent right to you inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

6
Missouri

City skyline and Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri
Shutterstock

Number of new cases per 100,000 in the last week: 42

Daily case average on Aug. 7: 2,879

Percent of the population fully vaccinated: 42%

7
Texas

Green "Welcome to Texas" sign on the side of a highway
Shutterstock

Number of new cases per 100,000 in the last week: 42

Daily case average on Aug. 7: 12,103

Percent of the population fully vaccinated: 44%

RELATED: This Is How Bad COVID Cases Are in Your State, Data Shows.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Chuck Norris movie still
    Chuck Norris movie still
    Culture

    See Chuck Norris' Son, Who's a NASCAR Champion

    This father and son pair have so much in common.

  • Young man looking in mirror at his mouth and teeth in bathroom, checking their health state
    Young man looking in mirror at his mouth and teeth in bathroom, checking their health state
    Health

    If Your Teeth Feel Like This, It Could Be Cancer

    The CDC says this dental symptom is a red flag.

  • man pressing the elevator close door button
    man pressing the elevator close door button
    Smarter Living

    Never Go in an Elevator If You See This One Thing

    These elevators have been recalled.

  • lightning striking hills
    lightning striking hills
    Smarter Living

    Never Do This Near Other People If You See Lightning

    It could put you all at serious risk.

  • young woman walking under tree arbor outdoors
    young woman walking under tree arbor outdoors
    Health

    If You Live Here, Watch Out for Blister-Causing Bugs

    Look out above for these unpleasant pests.

  • older man looking at bottles of prescription medication on wooden table
    older man looking at bottles of prescription medication on wooden table
    Health

    If You Take This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

    It could present a serious safety risk to users.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group