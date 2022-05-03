If You Have These Chocolate Treats, Stop Eating Them Now, FDA Warns

Biting into a decadent dessert or sweet snack should be among your day's uncomplicated pleasures. But a recent slew of packaged and fresh sweets recalls has necessitated a measure of caution. You should probably check your pantry for the latest items added to the recall list just to be safe. Read on to learn what they are, why they could be dangerous, and what to do if you have them at home right now.

The new recall is the latest in a string of sweets recalls in recent weeks.

The new recall comes among a torrent of other dessert recalls in recent weeks—even in the last several days alone.

On May 1, Massachusetts-based TJX Companies Inc.—more popularly known as the operator of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores— posted a recall notice recalling certain vegan chocolate products from its shelves. The recalled products include Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles in a 3.88-ounce green plastic package; Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate in a 4.93-ounce round green plastic package; and Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles in a 4.93-ounce round blue plastic package,

Last week, Strauss Israel announced the voluntary recall of an array of products under the Elite brand. These include Elite chocolate, cakes, wafers, energy grain snacks, energy chocolate rice cakes, chewing gum, and toffee candies in the U.S. market.

A week prior to the Elite recall, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania recalled select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream. And last month the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Ferrero U.S.A. voluntarily recalled two of its candy products last month due to possible salmonella contamination.

Now, this dessert recall adds another set of potentially dangerous sweets to the do-not-eat list.

H-E-B Bakery brownies and cookies are being recalled as a safety measure.

H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two-Bite Brownies in 12-ounce packages, and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. The recall notice dated April 29 is published on the website for the FDA.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The recalled products could contain metal fragments.

The reason for the recall is that the packaged sweets could potentially contain metal fragments. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall after investigating two consumer complaints. The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

Here's what to do if you purchased any of the recalled H-E-B desserts.

The recall notice indicates products related to this recall have already been pulled from store shelves. "As soon as we confirm that the product meets our high quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves," the notice reads.

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating them immediately and can return them to the store for a full refund. If you have any questions you can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

