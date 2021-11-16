With the holidays on the horizon—and Thanksgiving just around the corner—Americans are already beginning to plan their menus and stock pantries and freezers with the grocery items they'll need to whip up indulgent meals. But one popular grocery staple of holiday cooking, not to mention everyday eating, is currently being recalled over safety concerns. Read on to learn more about the recall of the common ingredient, and to find out what to do if you have it in your home.

Green Giant Fresh onions are the subject of a recall due to potential salmonella contamination.

The Idaho Falls-based Potandon Produce is voluntarily recalling onions supplied from Keeler Family Farms and sold as Green Giant Fresh, per a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The affected onions are being recalled because they could potentially be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. It's especially dangerous among young children, elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems. Even healthy people exposed to Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, it can cause even more serious problems—including death.

The recall affects multiple bags of Green Giant Farms whole yellow and white onions.

Potandon Produce originally issued the recall on Oct. 26, later updating it on Nov. 15 to include additional items. The latest items added to the recall include three- and five-pound bags of whole yellow onions, and two-pound bags of whole white onions shipped between July 15 and Aug. 22 to a retail distribution center in Champaign, Illinois. The original list also included two-, three-, and five-pound bags of whole yellow onions, as well as two-pound bags of whole white onions.

No other Green Giant Fresh products are affected by the recall.

The recall was initiated after an onion-packer informed the company it had supplied Potandon Produce with onions recalled by Keeler Family Farms. Thankfully, the current recall doesn't affect any other Green Giant Fresh products or any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products, so you're in the clear if you have those at home right now.

If you purchased recalled onions, throw them out or return them for a refund.

If you have the onions that are being recalled, or if you've already prepared them as an ingredient in a dish, don't eat them. Instead, throw them out or return your onions to the store where you bought them for a refund. If you have questions, you can contact Potandon's recall coordinator at 1-800-637-8084, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT, or visit its website.

