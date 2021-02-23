Health

This Is the One Reason You'd Need to Get Vaccinated Again, Experts Says

If this happens to you, you'll need to get your shots again.

By Allie Hogan
February 23, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
February 23, 2021
circle

The COVID vaccines that are currently available in the U.S. must be produced, stored, and administered in very precise conditions. A minor hiccup could lead to a major issue, and in some rare cases, you may even need to get the vaccine all over again, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. In fact, nearly 100 people in New York just found that out firsthand. To see what situation could send you back for another dose, read on, and to find out what you shouldn't do with a second shot, check out The CDC Says Don't Do This With the Second Dose of Your COVID Vaccine.

The CDC says you might need to get another shot if your vaccine was stored at the wrong temperature.

A young woman sitting in her car wearing a face mask receives a COVID-19 vaccination from a female healthcare worker wearing a face shield, face mask, and gloves.
iStock

The COVID vaccine must be kept at a very specific temperature in order to be effective. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored between -112 and -76 degrees Fahrenheit and Moderna must be kept at -13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Then the vaccine must be administered within six hours of thawing—otherwise, it's no longer viable.

If a vaccine dose is administered after improper storage, including a temperature issue, the CDC advises administrators to contact the vaccine's manufacturer. "If the manufacturer provides information supporting that the dose should be repeated, the repeated dose may be given immediately (no minimum interval) in the opposite arm," says the CDC. And for more up-to-date COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recently, more than 80 people at one vaccination site had to get the vaccine again due to this issue.

A senior woman of is getting her COVID-19 vaccine injection from a male medical doctor.
FatCamera / iStock

On Feb. 23, a local NBC News affiliate reported that a New York State-run vaccination site on Long Island administered some COVID vaccine doses that had been stored at the wrong temperature. As a result, 81 of the 1,379 people vaccinated on Feb. 15 had to return for an additional shot. Though there were no health risks due to the original shot they were given, there's concern about the vaccine's efficacy if it wasn't properly stored. And to see what you should steer clear of after your shot, check out Don’t Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn.

Getting another vaccine isn't dangerous.

Senior man on a COVID-19 vaccination in a doctor's office during the pandemic.
iStock

Getting a shot again is considered safe if one of the doses was compromised. "Knowing that the vaccine itself is really not an active virus, it's just a part of a protein portion that it makes from the mRNA of the virus, I don't think it's necessarily dangerous that we know of to get that third dose in this case," Frederick Davis, MD, of Northwell Long Island Jewish Hospital, told NBC News. "The hope is that if the first one wasn't as effective because it wasn't stored at the proper temperature that this will hopefully boost your immunity a little bit better." And to learn about what you need to avoid right after your shot, check out The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine.

There are a few other reasons you could need to get another shot.

vaccine stockpile
Shutterstock

In its guidelines, the CDC notes a few other reasons someone may need to get the vaccine again. If you receive less than half of the authorized dose volume because some leaked out, if equipment faltered, or if you pulled away, the administrator should give you the authorized dose in the opposite arm immediately. Additionally, if the dose you receive was expired or administered with the wrong kind or amount of dilutent, you could need to get the vaccine again. And to see what you'll finally be able to do again after getting your shot, check out Dr. Fauci Says It's Safe for You to Do This Once You're Vaccinated.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • person preparing traditional korean food from an aerial view with bowls of seasonings and vegetables in front of them
    person preparing traditional korean food from an aerial view with bowls of seasonings and vegetables in front of them
    Health

    If You Have These Seasonings at Home, Toss Them

    Don't let these spices put your health in danger.

  • Bella Murphy in Coming 2 America trailer
    Bella Murphy in Coming 2 America trailer
    Culture

    Eddie Murphy's Daughter Makes Her Film Debut

    She's appearing with her dad in "Coming 2 America."

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on CNN on Feb. 23, 2021
    Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on CNN on Feb. 23, 2021
    Health

    Fauci Says the CDC Will Relax These Restrictions

    Some COVID guidelines could be about to change.

  • Tom Cruise in "The Mummy"
    Tom Cruise in "The Mummy"
    Culture

    The Worst Tom Cruise Movies of All Time

    His winning smile couldn't save these films.

  • Tessa Thompson in "Stop Runnin Away" video
    Tessa Thompson in "Stop Runnin Away" video
    Culture

    Tessa Thompson's First Role You Didn't Know About

    And it also led to her first-ever kiss.

  • young doctor giving middle-aged woman a covid vaccine
    young doctor giving middle-aged woman a covid vaccine
    Health

    Don't Do This When You Get Your Vaccine, CDC Says

    Don't let this stand in the way of you getting your shot.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE