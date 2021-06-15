Health

96 Percent of People Who Get COVID Again Have This in Common, Study Says

New research has broken down the similarities among reinfected COVID patients.

By Kali Coleman
June 15, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
June 15, 2021

Over the last year, we've learned more and more about how to protect ourselves from the coronavirus—through masks, social distancing, and now, vaccinations. Those who have already had COVID and survived have learned that they may be at least somewhat protected thanks to the immunity that comes from prior infection. Unfortunately, the virus can still finds it way in, and there is no way to be 100 percent immune to the coronavirus. Breakthrough infections have been reported after vaccinations, and people who have already had COVID have gotten reinfected. Now, researchers are trying to decipher what cases of reinfection have in common. According to a new study, one of the similarities among people who get COVID again is that nearly all have at least two comorbidities.

RELATED: The CDC Says Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have This in Common.

A new study preprinted June 13 on medRxiv looks at the characteristics of COVID patients who have tested positive for the virus more than once. Researchers pulled clinical and testing data for 23 patients from a large U.S. electronic health record database. The patients had positive test results at least 60 days apart and separated by at least two consecutive negative test results—making it clear that these were reinfection cases, not cases in which people had prolonged COVID infections.

According to the study, 96 percent of these reinfected patients had two or more comorbidities, which is the simultaneous presence of diseases or medical conditions within a patient. In this study, 70 percent of the patients had hypertension, 26 percent had cardiovascular disease, atrial fibrillation, or chronic kidney disease, and 22 percent had type 2 diabetes or a history of venous thromboembolism or long-term anticoagulation. These are all considered risk factors for COVID by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Based on what we know from similar viruses, some reinfections are expected. We are still learning more about COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement on its website. However, the agency added that while cases of COVID reinfection have been reported, they "remain rare​.​"

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

But having two or more comorbidities is not the only shared characteristic among patients who get COVID more than once. The researchers also found that 61 percent of the reinfected patients were either overweight or had obesity, 83 percent had immune compromising conditions, and 83 percent also smoked within the prior year. The average age for the patients who were reinfected was around 64 to 65 years.

"Our study demonstrated a high prevalence of immune compromise, comorbidities, obesity and smoking among patients with repeatedly positive SARS-CoV-2 tests," the researchers said.

RELATED: If You Take Medication for This, You May Still Need a Mask, CDC Says.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Smarter Living

    This Car Company Is Having a Big Security Issue

    "Remain alert for suspicious emails."

  • glass of milk on wooden table
    glass of milk on wooden table
    Health

    If You Drink This Milk, the FDA Has a Warning for You

    If you have the milk at home, return it now.

  • WROCLAW, POLAND - APRIL 12, 2016: Apple iPhone SE smartphone
    WROCLAW, POLAND - APRIL 12, 2016: Apple iPhone SE smartphone
    Smarter Living

    Apple Just Issued This Major Warning

    If you use an older iPhone or iPad, read this.

  • Tina Fey
    Tina Fey
    Culture

    Tina Fey's Younger Daughter Is on a Hit Show

    See the young star in action.

  • A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    Health

    Drinking This Much Coffee Daily Adds Years to Your Life

    A study says your morning brew has some benefits.

  • A senior man sits in a wheel chair with a concerned look on his face
    A senior man sits in a wheel chair with a concerned look on his face
    Health

    10 Early Signs of Dementia, According to the CDC

    Could your memory loss be something serious?

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group