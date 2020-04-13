Culture

George Stephanopoulos Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Good Morning America anchor revealed his diagnosis just weeks after his wife tested positive.

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos announced on air on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, weeks after his wife, Ali Wentworth, contracted the coronavirus. During the announcement, Stephanopoulos revealed that he took the test thinking it was going to come back negative, but was surprised that he tested positive for coronavirus.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," Stephanopoulos revealed to GMA viewers. "I actually feel great," he added.

Stephanopoulos said he wracked his brain trying to figure out if he ever displayed any more subtle symptoms. "There was one night several weeks ago where I went to bed early with some lower back pain. I actually thought it was from a hard workout that day," he said. "And then several days after that, I had one day where I had a diminished sense of smell."

Watch Stephanopoulos's segment from Monday's GMA here:

After revealing the news, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Jennifer Ashton, MD, revealed that a study in Iceland found that nearly half of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Ashton noted that, at the time of Wentworth's diagnosis, Stephanopoulos and his family were practicing the "home version of social distancing" that must be done when a person in the household tests positive for COVID-19. Ashton also added that we are not yet clear on whether or not catching the virus leads to immunity since "this virus is just four months old," she said.

Wentworth announced on Apr. 1 that she was positive for coronavirus, posting a photo of herself in bed on Instagram. Unlike Stephanopoulos, Wentworth suffered from many of the symptoms that come with the coronavirus, namely fever, fatigue, and a dry cough.

The Good Morning America anchor is the second visible news media personality to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19. CNN's Chris Cuomo announced that he had the coronavirus earlier in April and, like Stephanopoulos, continued to host his titular show, Cuomo Prime Time, from the basement of his Long Island home.

