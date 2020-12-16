Everyone is talking about a leaked audio recording of what sounds like Tom Cruise screaming at crew members on the Mission: Impossible 7 set, allegedly over breaking COVID protocols. The expletive-laced tirade was leaked by The Sun on Dec. 15, and while Cruise hasn't commented on it, two sources close to the film confirmed its authenticity to The New York Times. Though many are criticizing Cruise's approach, another big name in Hollywood has come forward to defend Cruise: George Clooney. "I understand why he did it," Clooney said in a new interview on Dec. 16. "He's not wrong at all about that." To find out why Clooney is backing Cruise, keep reading, and for more times Cruise lost his cool, take a look at the 5 Times Tom Cruise's Behavior Shocked the World.

Read the original article on Best Life.

Tom Cruise allegedly yelled at crew members for being too close together on set.

According to The Sun, Cruise allegedly became outraged after he saw two crew members standing less than a meter (about three feet) away from each other in front of a computer screen—which is less than the recommended amount for social distancing. "If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it," he says in the tape.

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs," Cruise said in his rant. "That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down… If we shut down, it's going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That's what's happening." And for where exactly the outbreak is the worst in the U.S., check out This Is How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State.

George Clooney defended Cruise's tirade in a new interview with Howard Stern.

During a remote interview with Howard Stern on Dec. 16, Clooney made it clear that he understands why Cruise was so angry. "He didn't overreact because it is a problem," he told Stern, as reported by E! News. "I have a friend who's an AD [assistant director] on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response." And for more on how COVID is spreading, check out This Is the Person Who Is Most Likely to Give You COVID, Study Finds.

But Clooney also admitted he might have handled it differently.

Despite understanding how Cruise felt, Clooney admitted his reaction may have been a little different. "I wouldn't have done it that big. I wouldn't have, you know, pulled people out," he said. "You're in a position of power and it's tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right about that. And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It's just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way." And for more up-to-date celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

And he said everyone should wait until they hear the full story to judge.

While Clooney said he doesn't think it necessarily helps to "point to specific people" as Cruise did during the audio recording, he also noted that none of us know the full story. "I don't know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before," Clooney explained. "The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it." And for more on what's next for Clooney, discover why George Clooney Says He Doesn't Really Want to Act Anymore.