This Is How Close Your State Is to Being Fully Vaccinated, Data Shows

CDC data says this is how much of your state's population is fully vaccinated.

By Paul Thompson
May 5, 2021
By Paul Thompson
May 5, 2021

As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccination and cities announce plans for a full reopening in the coming weeks and months, it finally seems that there is light at the end of what has been a very long and dark tunnel. That said, some states are far closer to being fully vaccinated than others, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) organized by Becker's Hospital Review.

As of 6 a.m. May 4, the CDC says a total of 106,168,588 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, which is about 32 percent of the country's population. But to see how the numbers breakdown on a state-by-state basis, Read on to discover how close your state is to being fully vaccinated, presented here from the least close to the closest. And for more on one part of the country that should be particularly cautious about coronavirus, This One State Should "Be Concerned" About COVID, Doctor Warns.

50
Alabama

city skyline of birmingham, alabama
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,179,793

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.06

49
Mississippi

light house in biloxi, mississippi, dusk
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 723,710

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.32

48
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 800,160

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.96

47
Tennessee

skyline in downtown tennessee, nashville, river, boat
Von ESB Professional / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,740,456

Percentage of population fully vaccinated:

46
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,730,134

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 25.71

45
Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at night
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 795,792

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 26.37

44
Louisiana

shreveport louisiana skyline
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,252,156

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 26.94

43
Indiana

The skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,886,703

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.02

42
Idaho

cityscape photo of downtown Bosie, Idaho
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 500,882

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.03

41
Texas

cityscape photo of San Antonio, Texas at dusk
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 8,130,177

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 8.04

40
Wyoming

A view of Casper, Wyoming with snowy mountains in the background
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 163,997

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.34

39
South Carolina

cityscape photo of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Rob Hainer/Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,461,521

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.39

38
Missouri

The skyline of Kansas City, Missouri at sunset.
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,756,227

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.62

37
Nevada

hotels and casinos in las vegas, nevada
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 898,594

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 29.17

36
Arizona

An aerial shot of skyscrapers that make up the skyline of Phoenix, Arizona
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,183,095

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 29.99

35
New Hampshire

Manchester is the largest city in the state of New Hampshire and the largest city in northern New England. Manchester is known for its industrial heritage, riverside mills, affordability, and arts & cultural destination.
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 410,323

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.18

34
Florida

cityscape photo of Florida City in Miami, Florida
Brester Irina/Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 6,481,275

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.18

33
Oklahoma

The skyline of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,199,983

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.33

32
North Carolina

The skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina with fall foliage in the foreground
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,212,803

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.63

31
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 555,684

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 31.01

30
Illinois

the downtown area and bean in Chicago, Illinois
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,998,074

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 31.55

29
California

The skyline of Oakland, California from the bay.
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 12,676,173

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.08

28
Oregon

city skyline of and the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,353,950

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.1

27
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,456,343

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.6

26
Kansas

cityscape photo of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 951,548

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.66

25
Montana

cityscape photo of downtown Bozeman, Montana
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 353,547

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.08

24
North Dakota

fargo north dakota
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 253,372

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.25

23
Michigan

The skyline of Detroit, Michigan as seen from Lake Michigan
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,325,862

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.3

22
Ohio

cityscape photo of downtown Columbus, Ohio
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,915,682

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.5

21
Pennsylvania

city skyline of and boar crossing river in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,308,237

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.65

20
Washington

city skyline and busy highway in Seattle, Washington at night
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,573,072

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.79

19
Colorado

skyline and mountains in Colorado Springs, Colorado at dusk
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,972,476

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.25

18
Delaware

canal next to a dock, restaurant, and roses in the foreground in Lewes, Delaware
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 334,001

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.3

17
Nebraska

The skyline of downtown Omaha, Nebraska during the day
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 666,579

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.46

16
Virginia

james river skyline, richmond, virginia
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,952,623

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.59

15
Maryland

Maryland
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,147,415

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.52

14
Iowa

cityscape photo of buildings, a street, and statue from behind in downtown Des Moines, Iowa at dusk
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,128,668

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.77

13
Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota skyline
Shutterstock/Real Window Creative

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,021,447

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.8405

12
Alaska

photo taken by a drone of the downtown area of Sitka, Alaska
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 263,754

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 360.05

11
New York

cityscape photo of buildings and the skyline in New York City, New York
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 7,072,752

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.36

10
Wisconsin

city skyline in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,137,739

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.72

9
Hawaii

Skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii, looking inland
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 522,156

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.88

8
New Jersey

view of paterson, new jersey, near garret mountain reservation
quiggyt4 / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,354,569

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 37.77

7
South Dakota

rapid city, south dakota
iStock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 336,891

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.08

6
Massachusetts

public garden boston, massachusetts
f11photo / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,655,965

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.53

5
Rhode Island

cityscape photo of pier and building in downtown Providence, Rhode Island
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 409,424

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.65

4
New Mexico

cityscape photo of buildings and trees in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 817,718

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.0

3
Vermont

Vermont
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 248,809

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.87

2
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,447,776

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.61

1
Maine

cityscape photos of Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Number of people fully vaccinated: 557,579

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.48

