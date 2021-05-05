This Is How Close Your State Is to Being Fully Vaccinated, Data Shows
CDC data says this is how much of your state's population is fully vaccinated.
As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccination and cities announce plans for a full reopening in the coming weeks and months, it finally seems that there is light at the end of what has been a very long and dark tunnel. That said, some states are far closer to being fully vaccinated than others, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) organized by Becker's Hospital Review.
As of 6 a.m. May 4, the CDC says a total of 106,168,588 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, which is about 32 percent of the country's population. But to see how the numbers breakdown on a state-by-state basis, Read on to discover how close your state is to being fully vaccinated, presented here from the least close to the closest. And for more on one part of the country that should be particularly cautious about coronavirus, This One State Should "Be Concerned" About COVID, Doctor Warns.
50
Alabama
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,179,793
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.06
49
Mississippi
Number of people fully vaccinated: 723,710
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.32
48
Utah
Number of people fully vaccinated: 800,160
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.96
47
Tennessee
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,740,456
Percentage of population fully vaccinated:
46
Georgia
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,730,134
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 25.71
45
Arkansas
Number of people fully vaccinated: 795,792
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 26.37
44
Louisiana
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,252,156
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 26.94
43
Indiana
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,886,703
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.02
42
Idaho
Number of people fully vaccinated: 500,882
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.03
41
Texas
Number of people fully vaccinated: 8,130,177
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 8.04
And for more on future vaccine doses, check out Your COVID Vaccine Booster May Look Completely Different, Researchers Say.
40
Wyoming
Number of people fully vaccinated: 163,997
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.34
39
South Carolina
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,461,521
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.39
38
Missouri
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,756,227
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.62
37
Nevada
Number of people fully vaccinated: 898,594
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 29.17
36
Arizona
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,183,095
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 29.99
35
New Hampshire
Number of people fully vaccinated: 410,323
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.18
34
Florida
Number of people fully vaccinated: 6,481,275
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.18
33
Oklahoma
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,199,983
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.33
32
North Carolina
Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,212,803
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.63
31
West Virginia
Number of people fully vaccinated: 555,684
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 31.01
30
Illinois
Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,998,074
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 31.55
29
California
Number of people fully vaccinated: 12,676,173
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.08
And for what one expert thinks our new aim should be, Dr. Fauci Says "Herd Immunity" Is No Longer the Goal With COVID—This Is.
28
Oregon
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,353,950
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.1
27
Kentucky
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,456,343
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.6
26
Kansas
Number of people fully vaccinated: 951,548
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.66
25
Montana
Number of people fully vaccinated: 353,547
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.08
24
North Dakota
Number of people fully vaccinated: 253,372
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.25
23
Michigan
Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,325,862
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.3
22
Ohio
Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,915,682
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.5
21
Pennsylvania
Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,308,237
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.65
20
Washington
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,573,072
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.79
19
Colorado
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,972,476
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.25
18
Delaware
Number of people fully vaccinated: 334,001
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.3
17
Nebraska
Number of people fully vaccinated: 666,579
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.46
16
Virginia
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,952,623
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.59
15
Maryland
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,147,415
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.52
14
Iowa
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,128,668
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.77
13
Minnesota
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,021,447
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.8405
12
Alaska
Number of people fully vaccinated: 263,754
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 360.05
11
New York
Number of people fully vaccinated: 7,072,752
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.36
And for the latest COVID developments sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
10
Wisconsin
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,137,739
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.72
9
Hawaii
Number of people fully vaccinated: 522,156
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.88
8
New Jersey
Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,354,569
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 37.77
7
South Dakota
Number of people fully vaccinated: 336,891
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.08
6
Massachusetts
Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,655,965
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.53
5
Rhode Island
Number of people fully vaccinated: 409,424
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.65
4
New Mexico
Number of people fully vaccinated: 817,718
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.0
3
Vermont
Number of people fully vaccinated: 248,809
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.87
2
Connecticut
Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,447,776
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.61
1
Maine
Number of people fully vaccinated: 557,579
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.48
And for the places that still aren't out of the weeds just yet, These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges.