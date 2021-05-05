This Is How Close Your State Is to Being Fully Vaccinated, Data Shows

As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccination and cities announce plans for a full reopening in the coming weeks and months, it finally seems that there is light at the end of what has been a very long and dark tunnel. That said, some states are far closer to being fully vaccinated than others, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) organized by Becker's Hospital Review.

As of 6 a.m. May 4, the CDC says a total of 106,168,588 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated, which is about 32 percent of the country's population. But to see how the numbers breakdown on a state-by-state basis, Read on to discover how close your state is to being fully vaccinated, presented here from the least close to the closest. And for more on one part of the country that should be particularly cautious about coronavirus, This One State Should "Be Concerned" About COVID, Doctor Warns.

50 Alabama

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,179,793

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.06

49 Mississippi

Number of people fully vaccinated: 723,710

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.32

48 Utah

Number of people fully vaccinated: 800,160

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 24.96

47 Tennessee

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,740,456

Percentage of population fully vaccinated:

46 Georgia

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,730,134

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 25.71

45 Arkansas

Number of people fully vaccinated: 795,792

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 26.37

44 Louisiana

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,252,156

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 26.94

43 Indiana

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,886,703

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.02

42 Idaho

Number of people fully vaccinated: 500,882

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.03

41 Texas

Number of people fully vaccinated: 8,130,177

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 8.04

And for more on future vaccine doses, check out Your COVID Vaccine Booster May Look Completely Different, Researchers Say.

40 Wyoming

Number of people fully vaccinated: 163,997

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.34

39 South Carolina

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,461,521

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.39

38 Missouri

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,756,227

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 28.62

37 Nevada

Number of people fully vaccinated: 898,594

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 29.17

36 Arizona

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,183,095

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 29.99

35 New Hampshire

Number of people fully vaccinated: 410,323

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.18

34 Florida

Number of people fully vaccinated: 6,481,275

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.18

33 Oklahoma

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,199,983

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.33

32 North Carolina

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,212,803

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 30.63

31 West Virginia

Number of people fully vaccinated: 555,684

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 31.01

30 Illinois

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,998,074

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 31.55

29 California

Number of people fully vaccinated: 12,676,173

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.08

And for what one expert thinks our new aim should be, Dr. Fauci Says "Herd Immunity" Is No Longer the Goal With COVID—This Is.

28 Oregon

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,353,950

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.1

27 Kentucky

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,456,343

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.6

26 Kansas

Number of people fully vaccinated: 951,548

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 32.66

25 Montana

Number of people fully vaccinated: 353,547

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.08

24 North Dakota

Number of people fully vaccinated: 253,372

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.25

23 Michigan

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,325,862

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.3

22 Ohio

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,915,682

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.5

21 Pennsylvania

Number of people fully vaccinated: 4,308,237

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.65

20 Washington

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,573,072

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 33.79

19 Colorado

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,972,476

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.25

18 Delaware

Number of people fully vaccinated: 334,001

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.3

17 Nebraska

Number of people fully vaccinated: 666,579

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.46

16 Virginia

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,952,623

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 34.59

15 Maryland

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,147,415

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.52

14 Iowa

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,128,668

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.77

13 Minnesota

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,021,447

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 35.8405

12 Alaska

Number of people fully vaccinated: 263,754

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 360.05

11 New York

Number of people fully vaccinated: 7,072,752

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.36

And for the latest COVID developments sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

10 Wisconsin

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,137,739

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.72

9 Hawaii

Number of people fully vaccinated: 522,156

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 36.88

8 New Jersey

Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,354,569

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 37.77

7 South Dakota

Number of people fully vaccinated: 336,891

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.08

6 Massachusetts

Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,655,965

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.53

5 Rhode Island

Number of people fully vaccinated: 409,424

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 38.65

4 New Mexico

Number of people fully vaccinated: 817,718

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.0

3 Vermont

Number of people fully vaccinated: 248,809

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 39.87

2 Connecticut

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,447,776

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 40.61

1 Maine

Number of people fully vaccinated: 557,579

Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.48

And for the places that still aren't out of the weeds just yet, These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges.