Health

If You Feel This Under Your Ribs, Get Checked for Cancer, Experts Say

The side you feel it on can offer an important health clue.

By Lauren Gray
August 3, 2022
By Lauren Gray
August 3, 2022

Liver cancer is a life-threatening disease that's diagnosed at a rate of over 40,000 new cases each year in the U.S. And while experts say it's still relatively rare, liver cancer rates have tripled over the past 40 years—and death rates associated with it have doubled.

Recognizing the signs of liver cancer may help you secure a diagnosis sooner, when interventions are most effective. Read on to learn one surprising symptom you may feel under your ribs, and why it could suggest one of two things, depending on which side the sensation is on.

READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say.

Liver cancer is difficult to detect in its early stages.

woman in blue shirt photographed from behind talking to a young doctor with a stethoscope around her neck
iStock

Liver cancer often goes overlooked in its early stages "because signs and symptoms often do not appear until it is in its later stages," says the American Cancer Society. If you do develop symptoms, this may suggest that the cancer is more advanced. "Small liver tumors are hard to detect on a physical exam because most of the liver is covered by the right rib cage," says ACS. "By the time a tumor can be felt, it might already be quite large."

READ THIS NEXT: Doing This While You Cook Can Slash Your Cancer Risk, New Study Shows.

If you feel this under your ribs, see your doctor.

Woman with stomach pain
Shutterstock

According to the American Cancer Society, people with liver cancer may notice one telltale symptom in their abdomen: a feeling of fullness under their ribs. This can be due to one of two complications of the disease: "an enlarged liver, felt as fullness under the ribs on the right side," or "an enlarged spleen, felt as fullness under the ribs on the left side."

Experts say that pain, swelling, or discomfort in this area can also be due to gastrointestinal issues, kidney problems, gallstones, cirrhosis, and more. However, it is important to discuss your symptoms with your doctor to rule out liver cancer and other serious conditions.

Watch out for these other symptoms of liver cancer.

Closeup shot of female doctor writing prescription
Shutterstock

Several other symptoms may help you identify liver cancer. However, according to ACS, having one or more of these symptoms does not necessarily mean you will be diagnosed with liver cancer. "In fact, many of these symptoms are more likely to be caused by other conditions," the organization notes. "Still, if you have any of these symptoms, it's important to have them checked by a doctor so that the cause can be found and treated," ACS experts add.

Possible symptoms include unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, a feeling of fullness after a small meal, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pain or swelling, itching, and jaundice.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Ask your doctor about screening if you are at high risk.

woman laying down about to get an MRI
Shuttrerstock

There are currently no broadly recommended screening tests for liver cancer for individuals at average risk. However, you should ask your doctor whether testing might be right for you if you believe you are at heightened risk.

You may be considered at greater risk if you have chronic hepatitis B or C, cirrhosis of the liver, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, or obesity. Being of advanced age and being male can also increase your risk of developing liver cancer.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
    Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
    Extra

    The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted "Vulgar" Sarah Ferguson Out of the Family

    The Duke of Edinburgh was never a fan of his once-daughter-in-law.

  • USPS vehicle driving on a busy street in south San Francisco bay area
    USPS vehicle driving on a busy street in south San Francisco bay area
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Suspending These Services

    Several post offices just closed.

  • This Popular Chain Is Closing 135 Stores
    This Popular Chain Is Closing 135 Stores
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Chain Is Closing 135 Stores

    Closures begin Oct. 21.

  • roadside mailbox
    roadside mailbox
    Smarter Living

    Never Put This Kind of Mail in Your Mailbox

    Police have issued a new warning.

  • Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Are Under Fire
    Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Are Under Fire
    Smarter Living

    Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Are Under Fire

    Find out the "disturbing" reason why.

  • Sylvester Stallone at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival
    Sylvester Stallone at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival
    Entertainment

    Sylvester Stallone Slams "Rocky" Co-Star

    He accused him of going "behind his back."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group