If You Have This Frozen Pizza at Home, Don't Eat It, Officials Warn

There's a good chance your freezer is occupied by at least one frozen pizza. While maybe not quite as satisfying as something freshly made at a pizza parlor, frozen pizza is a fast and convenient way to eat one of our most beloved foods without having to break the bank by shelling out for delivery. But before you preheat the oven for your next pizza night, check your freezer to make sure what you have on hand is safe to consume. Officials just issued an urgent alert about a major frozen pizza recall. Read on to find out if you need to toss yours.

Officials have previously issued alerts about recalled frozen foods.

Your freezer probably doesn't get cleared often, but it could be stocked with recalled items. Over the last year, there have been several alerts from officials about various frozen foods. Back in January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued two separate warnings about voluntary recalls for frozen food products: Lidl's 12-ounce packages of frozen chopped spinach and Amy's Kitchen Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheese. The frozen spinach was recalled for potential Listeria contamination, while Amy's frozen mac and cheese was recalled due to undeclared dairy ingredients.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

And just last month, the FDA alerted consumers to a recall for one-pound packages of crabmeat from Irvington Seafood for potential Listeria contamination as well. Now, a different agency is warning Americans about a pizza recall that should have you checking your freezer once more.

A USDA branch just issued a recall warning for frozen pizza.

On July 15, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a High Class 1 safety alert about a new food recall. According to the FSIS alert, Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida, is recalling more than 10,500 pounds of pepperoni pizza products.

The recalled products are 14-ounce box packages labeled "Pizza Cubana by Ready Dough Pizza Inc," and marketed as a frozen Cuban-style pepperoni pizza. They were produced from Jan. 12 to July 13 and shipped to retail locations in Florida.

These pizza products were not federally inspected.

The FSIS said the recalled frozen pizza was "produced without the benefit of federal inspection." The agency discovered the issue during routine surveillance, noticing that the Ready Dough Pizza products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced somewhere that was not inspected by the USDA.

As a result, the FSIS also found clear safety errors with the frozen Cuban-style pepperoni pizza. "The product contains milk, wheat, and soybeans, known allergens, [but] some of the products have no ingredient label and others had the wrong ingredient label," the agency warned.

The FSIS is warning consumers not to eat this pizza.

Despite the lack of federal inspection and labeling errors, the FSIS said there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions as a result of eating Ready Dough Pizza's frozen Cuban-style pepperoni pizza. But the agency is still urging consumers to exercise extreme caution and has advised "anyone concerned about a reaction" to the product to reach out to a healthcare provider.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers' freezers," the agency said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."