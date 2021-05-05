If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

Frozen foods are intended to make your life easier by saving you time and energy. Plus, they allow you to create a delicious meal without requiring any culinary expertise. But if you're one of the 128 million people in the U.S. consuming frozen dinners, according to the Statista Research Department, you need to be aware of the latest recall notice posted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). If your freezer is currently stocked with one frozen meal in particular, your health may be in danger. Read on to find out what type of frozen food the USDA is urging you to get rid of, and for more potential food-related hazards to be aware of, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.

Bellisio Foods Inc. has recalled nearly 4,000 pounds of its Michelina's frozen spaghetti.

On May 4, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Bellisio Foods Inc. voluntarily recalled 3,927 pounds of its Michelina's frozen spaghetti with meat sauce. The meals in question were produced by the Ohio-based frozen foods manufacturer on Apr. 22, 2021. According to the notice posted by the USDA, the products subject to the recall contain lot code J1112N8 on the package, UPC code 7 17854 10503 9 on the bottom label, and have a best-by date of Apr. 22, 2022 (written as "BEST BY 22APR2022").

The products in question—which were shipped to retail locations across the U.S.—can also be identified by establishment number EST. 18297 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The spaghetti was recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

Routine testing found that the frozen food contains soy, a common food allergy. "The problem was discovered when the company determined soy-containing ingredients may have commingled with the recalled product that does not normally contain soy," the recall notice on the frozen pasta reads.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Food Allergy Resource and Research Program, soy is among the top 8 major allergenic foods, along with milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, and wheat. Unfortunately, the presence of the ingredient was not declared on the frozen spaghetti's label, which violates the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Food Allergen Label and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 requiring food manufacturers to disclose the presence or potential presence of any of the aforementioned allergens in pre-packaged products.

Thankfully, Bellisio Foods has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions among those who consumed the spaghetti as of the recall announcement date. But anyone who's worried about their health after eating the frozen food should seek medical attention.

If you purchased the recalled spaghetti, don't consume it.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the recall notice states. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

If you have the affected spaghetti at home, you can also contact Krista Cummings with consumer affairs at Bellisio Foods, at 800-446-5469 or kcummings@bellisiofoods.com. Additionally, consumers with food safety concerns can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 on weekdays.

This isn't the first time Bellisio Foods recalled one of its frozen meals.

In Dec. 2017, the FDA announced Bellisio Foods was recalling Michelina's Fettuccine Alfredo also because of the possible presence of undeclared soy. "People who have an allergy or sensitivity to soy may run the risk of serious allergic reaction(s) if they consume this product," the FDA said at the time.

The company also voluntarily recalled another frozen food in 2019. Approximately 173,000 pounds of frozen pork entrée products were recalled after potential contamination with pieces of glass and hard plastic, the USDA announced on Feb. 23, 2019. The boneless pork rib patties, identified as Boston Market Home Style Meals' Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with Barbecue Sauce and Mashed Potatoes, were recalled due to consumers complaining of foreign objects in the meat.

