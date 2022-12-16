Extra

Frightening Moment Two Boys Get Trapped in the Air After Slingshot's Ride Cord Snaps

The ride has been closed indefinitely.

By Ferozan Mast
December 16, 2022
By Ferozan Mast
December 16, 2022

A Winter Wonderland ride went badly wrong when two teenagers had to be rescued after a "bungee cage" cord snapped. The incident happened in Hyde Park, London, and investigators are assessing just what went awry and how scary accidents like that can be avoided in the future. Here's what happened to the teens after the cord snapped and what officials said about the accident. 

1
Winter Wonderland

Shutterstock

The two teenagers were on a Winter Wonderland ride when the cord holding the box they were in snapped. The ride was part of Hyde Park's annual Christmas celebrations, which attract thousands of people every year. The slingshot ride's cage ended up crashing into a metal beam and breaking off. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

2
Fire Brigade To the Rescue

@AlbyLad_/Twitter

After the cord snapped, the cage smashed into a metal beam and the capsule was hurled away. The cage then crashed into a post and the teenagers were left precariously dangling in the air. Emergency services were called, and the teens were rescued from the ride.

3
What Happened?

@AlbyLad_/Twitter

According to the Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme (ADIPS), "We can confirm that the elastic cord and the steel wire rope supporting the reverse bungee gondola in which the public sit has not snapped or failed in any way." The Scheme claims "a technical issue had occurred within a sealed gear box that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope. The HSE has been informed."

4
The Ride Is Closed

@AlbyLad_/Twitter

A spokesperson for Winter Wonderland blames the accident on a technical issue. "We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured. Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place."

5
Safety Checks

Shutterstock

The spokesperson added that the rides are safe despite this incident. "All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety. We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Woman in a white sweater, looking out the window being intuitive.
    Woman in a white sweater, looking out the window being intuitive.
    Relationships

    The Most Intuitive Zodiac Sign

    These folks trust their instincts.

  • The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Suffered Miscarriage, According to Prince Harry
    The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Suffered Miscarriage, According to Prince Harry
    Extra

    The Real Reason Why Meghan Markle Suffered Miscarriage, According to Prince Harry

    The Duke of Sussex claims that one party in particular is responsible for the loss of his child.

  • 5 Ways to Spend Your FSA at Walgreens and CVS
    5 Ways to Spend Your FSA at Walgreens and CVS
    Health

    5 Ways to Spend Your FSA at Walgreens and CVS

    Use it before it runs out!

  • Very close interaction with Tiger Shark
    Very close interaction with Tiger Shark
    Extra

    68-Year-Old Swimmer Attacked by Giant Tiger Shark Fights Him Off with a Diving Knife

    The man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

  • Many Birds In a Bird House
    Many Birds In a Bird House
    Health

    Listening to Birds Helps Relieve Depression

    Scientists say tweets and chirps lift our spirits.

  • Man with Closed Eyes and Smile Holding His Heart
    Man with Closed Eyes and Smile Holding His Heart
    Health

    7 Best Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy

    Here's your go-to guide for better heart health.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group