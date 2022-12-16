A Winter Wonderland ride went badly wrong when two teenagers had to be rescued after a "bungee cage" cord snapped. The incident happened in Hyde Park, London, and investigators are assessing just what went awry and how scary accidents like that can be avoided in the future. Here's what happened to the teens after the cord snapped and what officials said about the accident.

The two teenagers were on a Winter Wonderland ride when the cord holding the box they were in snapped. The ride was part of Hyde Park's annual Christmas celebrations, which attract thousands of people every year. The slingshot ride's cage ended up crashing into a metal beam and breaking off. Keep reading to learn more and see the video.

After the cord snapped, the cage smashed into a metal beam and the capsule was hurled away. The cage then crashed into a post and the teenagers were left precariously dangling in the air. Emergency services were called, and the teens were rescued from the ride.

According to the Amusement Device Inspection Procedures Scheme (ADIPS), "We can confirm that the elastic cord and the steel wire rope supporting the reverse bungee gondola in which the public sit has not snapped or failed in any way." The Scheme claims "a technical issue had occurred within a sealed gear box that controls the release of the elastic cord and steel wire rope. The HSE has been informed."

A spokesperson for Winter Wonderland blames the accident on a technical issue. "We can confirm that a technical issue involving the reverse bungee occurred on Wednesday evening. Both riders were safely escorted off the ride, checked by our on-site medics and were not injured. Safety is our highest priority and the ride is closed while further investigation takes place."

The spokesperson added that the rides are safe despite this incident. "All of our rides undergo rigorous and regular safety checks by experienced members of staff trained in health and safety. We also provide regular training for all staff to ensure our visitors can enjoy a fun and safe experience."