8 Free People Dupes on Amazon That Look Just Like the Real Thing

Free People has undergone a style shift in recent years. In the 2000s and 2010s, millennials couldn't get enough of the brand's bohemian vibes, but as that demographic aged, Free People's clothes shed some of their macrame and paisley prints in favor of simple basics and sophisticated patterns. But one thing that hasn't changed is the cost: The average Free People sweater is $148, for example. If you're looking to get this look for less, you may want to start scrolling on Amazon, as shopping influencers say these affordable Free People dupes look just like the real thing.

1. Dupe for Free People's Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck Amazon Of all the Free People dupes floating around Instagram and TikTok, this is probably the most popular. Free People's Classic Striped Oversized Crewneck is the perfect slouchy top, whether you're wearing it with sweats around the house or with jeans for a casual-chic look. It comes in 16 fun color combos, but it's also $98. The Amazon version, on the other hand, is just $19 and is available in four of the most popular colorways, including this pink/teal/lime green combo that I personally own. I wear this top ALL the time. I throw it on with leggings when I'm running errands, or, in warm weather, I use it in place of a light sweater at night. The colors might seem bright, but they somehow work. Amazon $18.99 Buy Now

2. Dupe for Free People's Quilted Carryall Bag Amazon The wildly popular $68 bag from FP Movement (Free People's activewear brand) comes in a whopping 31 colors and can be used as a gym bag, everyday tote, overnight bag, and so much more. However, this dupe on Amazon gets you the look for less, as it's just $36. Some shoppers say Amazon's option is a bit smaller than the brand-name version, but it has the same side-zip pockets and interior zip pocket and comes in 14 colors. One Amazon reviewer called it a "legit free people knock off." They wrote, "Never write reviews but felt compelled bc I was legitimately shocked at the quality of this bag for the price. It looks expensive. It feels good and stays in place on your shoulder." Another happy shopper noted that she uses it as a diaper bag, and it's "holding up so well after 2 months and a few washes." Amazon $35.89 $29.99 Buy Now

3. Dupe for Free People's Intercept Pullover Amazon Here's another FP Movement dupe, this one for their $78 Intercept Pullover. The Amazon version, only $33, has identical stitching and comes in just as many colors. And shoppers love the cheaper cropped sweatshirt. "I have the free people version on this and this is spot on for a dupe," wrote one reviewer. "I have the Free People version of this, and honestly I like this one better! Identical to it, but softer fabric," said another. Amazon $32.99 Buy Now

4. Dupe for Free People's You're A Star Tee Amazon Free People describes their We The Free collection as "an in-house, heritage-inspired selection of timeless staples." One such piece is this slouchy, long-sleeved tee with star appliques on the arms. You can get the brand-name version for $98 or a very convincing dupe from Amazon for just $28. The latter comes in three similar colors—blue/ivory, crocus/pink, and espresso. "This shirt is super cute and the best FP dupe I’ve found so far! The fabric is super soft and the fit is great," shared an Amazon customer. "I was pleasantly surprised by how similar this is to the original FP version, but honestly, the fabric feels even better! It’s soft, comfortable, and the price is unbeatable. Washed it a few times, and it still looks perfect," agreed another. Amazon $27.99 Buy Now

5. Dupe for Free People's Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans Amazon Barrel jeans are having a moment this year—so much so that Free People has more than a dozen versions for sale right now, including the Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans, which retail for $98. But, you guessed it, there's a convincing dupe on Amazon for a fraction of the price. These $48 jeans come in 11 different washes and feature the same whiskered stitching on the knees and side seams. Amazon shoppers seem to agree that the waist runs small on these jeans, but other than that, they say they're" so stinking cute, comfortable, and flattering!" Amazon $47.99 Buy Now

6. Dupe for Free People's Scout It Out Fleece Vest Amazon FP Movement's $98 Scout It Out Fleece Vest is the perfect fall layering piece that's still super cute. But if this doesn't fall into the splurge bucket for you, fear not: Amazon's version is more than half off. In a review titled "Free People type vest," one Amazon shopper said: "Bought for a trip based on reviews. Exactly as customers descriptions and was my most worn item! CUTE and Perfect for layering over tops and sweaters. Would definitely recommend and will be buying in more colors!" There's an adjustable drawstring at the bottom, so you can wear the vest baggier or more fitted, depending on your look. Amazon $38.98 $28.85 Buy Now

7. Dupe for Free People's Retro Shortie Crew Socks Amazon As The New York Times wrote back in June, "A Sock War Is Afoot Between Millennials and Gen Z." The younger generation is all about crew socks, while those of us who remember a life before iPhones tend to reach for our trusty ankle socks. Naturally, Free People is selling retro striped crew socks, and Amazon has hopped on the train, too. One pair of the name-brand socks will set you back $14, whereas, from Amazon, you can get a three-pack for the same price. Pair these with some platform sneakers and a denim mini-skirt, and you'll be good to go. Amazon $13.99 Buy Now