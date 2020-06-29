Health

Former CDC Director Just Issued This Grim COVID-19 Warning

"The virus has the upper hand," says former CDC director Tom Frieden.

By Colby Hall
June 29, 2020
Former Centers for Disease Control Director Tom Frieden warned that recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in many states are not simply due to increased testing—as has been suggested by many—but actually reflects a serious and real spread of the virus.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Frieden told warned host Chris Wallace that "the virus has the upper hand." He continued: "This virus is not going to go away on its own. We have to stop it."

He admitted that many citizens have grown tired of shelter-at-home guidelines, before adding "the virus is not tired of making us sick."

States reopening too soon is part of why there have been spikes in a number of southern and western parts of the nation, Frieden noted. "If you open when cases are still increasing, as many states did, it's like leaning into a left hook," he said. "You're going to get hit hard. And that's what's happening."

Since Memorial Day weekend, many states have seen sharp spikes in cases of coronavirus, suggesting that the "first wave" of the pandemic has not ended. President Trump and many of his surrogates have suggested that the surge in cases is simply a result of more available testing. While that is in part true, the increase in positive cases as a percentage of total tests suggests that the spike in positive results of COVID-19 tests may not be as benign as simply "more cases."

Wallace asked his guest if a recent spike in cases is a result of increased testing or a true rise in the spread of the virus, Frieden replied he has "100 percent certainty" that it is a true rise because of the rise of the percentage of positive tests. He also said that these numbers are "just the tip of the iceberg" of the true spread. Frieden finished by reminding viewers to abide by the "three w's" to combat the pandemic: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. And for more effective tips, make sure you know The One Mistake You're Always Making with Your Disinfectants.

