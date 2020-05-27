Health

This Finger Can Determine How Likely You Are to Die from Coronavirus

Researchers are pointing to the length of this one digit as key indicator of COVID-19 mortality risk.

By Colby Hall
May 27, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
May 27, 2020
circle

By now, you know to consider your breathing, your temperature, and even your toes in determining whether or not you could have COVID-19. But new research proves there's another factor you should be considering that you haven't before: the length of your ring finger, if you're a man. According to a report published in the journal Early Human Development, there is a statistical correlation between the length of a man's ring finger and his likelihood of dying from coronavirus. That's right, men who have a ring finger that's significantly longer than their index finger are less likely to die from the COVID-19 contagion.

Go ahead, guys. Look at the length of your ring finger relative to your index finger. If your ring finger is longer, then this is good news for you. But why exactly does this "digit ratio" correlate to your coronavirus mortality risk? Well, it's all about testosterone.

You've likely heard that fatality rates for the coronavirus show a sex bias. Roughly 60 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths have been men. And it turns out that the length of men's ring fingers can be an indicator of testosterone levels. Scientists out of Swansea University in Wales studied ring fingers of over 103,000 men in 41 countries, measuring ring fingers in relation to index fingers. They found that a longer ring finger "indicates high prenatal testosterone/low prenatal estrogen," according to the report. In other words, the finger length is determined by testosterone levels in the womb—the greater the hormones, the longer the ring finger.

Medical researchers have determined that testosterone levels have a profound effect on fighting COVID-19. Testosterone is thought to be protective against severe COVID-19 by increasing the concentration of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).

"The theory is that someone with high prenatal testosterone—and a long ring finger—has greater levels of ACE2," study author Prof. John Manning of Swansea University told The Sun. "These concentrations are large enough to oppose the virus." Men with low testosterone levels are twice as likely to die of the coronavirus than men with higher levels, according to the new study.

That's why longer ring fingers are just one of a myriad of clues that doctors have gathered regarding who is most vulnerable to the deadly virus. And for more strange factors to consider with COVID-19, check out The 7 Strangest Coronavirus Symptoms You Need to Know About.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • middle aged man thinks with chin on hand, photo taken from profile on white background
    middle aged man thinks with chin on hand, photo taken from profile on white background
    Health

    A Third of Americans Now Have This Condition

    The coronavirus affects more than just your body.

  • Lonely sad woman deep in thoughts sitting daydreaming or waiting for someone in the living room with a serious expression, she is pensive and suffering from insomnia sitting on couch
    Lonely sad woman deep in thoughts sitting daydreaming or waiting for someone in the living room with a serious expression, she is pensive and suffering from insomnia sitting on couch
    Health

    COVID-19 Symptoms More Common Than Sore Throat

    Familiar ailment isn't a common sign of coronavirus.

  • woman wearing N95 mask to protect pollution PM2.5 and virus. COVID-19 Coronavirus and Air pollution pm2.5 concept.
    woman wearing N95 mask to protect pollution PM2.5 and virus. COVID-19 Coronavirus and Air pollution pm2.5 concept.
    Health

    The One Face Mask You're Still Wearing Wrong

    You really shouldn't be wearing it at all.

  • N95 Face mask with respirator valve
    N95 Face mask with respirator valve
    Health

    States Are Banning This One Type of Face Mask

    This kind of face covering won't stop the spread.

  • baby with mother wearing face mask
    baby with mother wearing face mask
    Health

    How Coronavirus Can Affect Pregnant Women

    Take note, parents-to-be.

  • Most Parents Won't Send Kids to School This Fall
    Most Parents Won't Send Kids to School This Fall
    Smarter Living

    Most Parents Won't Send Kids to School This Fall

    A recent survey says parents aren't ready.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE