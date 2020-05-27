By now, you know to consider your breathing, your temperature, and even your toes in determining whether or not you could have COVID-19. But new research proves there's another factor you should be considering that you haven't before: the length of your ring finger, if you're a man. According to a report published in the journal Early Human Development, there is a statistical correlation between the length of a man's ring finger and his likelihood of dying from coronavirus. That's right, men who have a ring finger that's significantly longer than their index finger are less likely to die from the COVID-19 contagion.

Go ahead, guys. Look at the length of your ring finger relative to your index finger. If your ring finger is longer, then this is good news for you. But why exactly does this "digit ratio" correlate to your coronavirus mortality risk? Well, it's all about testosterone.

You've likely heard that fatality rates for the coronavirus show a sex bias. Roughly 60 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths have been men. And it turns out that the length of men's ring fingers can be an indicator of testosterone levels. Scientists out of Swansea University in Wales studied ring fingers of over 103,000 men in 41 countries, measuring ring fingers in relation to index fingers. They found that a longer ring finger "indicates high prenatal testosterone/low prenatal estrogen," according to the report. In other words, the finger length is determined by testosterone levels in the womb—the greater the hormones, the longer the ring finger.

Medical researchers have determined that testosterone levels have a profound effect on fighting COVID-19. Testosterone is thought to be protective against severe COVID-19 by increasing the concentration of the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).

"The theory is that someone with high prenatal testosterone—and a long ring finger—has greater levels of ACE2," study author Prof. John Manning of Swansea University told The Sun. "These concentrations are large enough to oppose the virus." Men with low testosterone levels are twice as likely to die of the coronavirus than men with higher levels, according to the new study.

