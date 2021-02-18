A popular supplement has been pulled from the market after it was discovered that the pills may contain actual prescription medication. On Feb. 16, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that one company known for its supplements had issued a voluntarily recall on a large number of its capsules due to the potential contamination. Read on to discover if you could be at risk for an adverse reaction, and if you're clearing out your medicine cabinet, know that If You're Using This OTC Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says.

Adam's Secret supplements may be contaminated with prescription male enhancement drugs.

Adam's Secret voluntarily initiated the recall of two kinds of its supplements: Adam's Secret Extra Strength 1500 tablets and Adam's Secret Extra Strength 3000 tablets. While the supplements in question are intended to be used as male performance enhancers, they may be contaminated with prescription medication ingredients that are not disclosed on the label. According to the recall notice, the Adam's Secret supplements may contain sildenafil and/or tadalafil, the two active ingredients in prescription erectile dysfunction medications Viagra and Cialis, respectively. Though both sildenafil and tadalafil are individually approved for use by the FDA, they're considered a new type of drug when combined with the other ingredients in the Adam's Secret supplements—one that hasn't been adequately tested for safety or efficacy.

The added ingredients could cause serious medication interactions.

The addition of sildenafil or tadalafil to the Adam's Secret supplements could pose serious health complications, particularly for individuals taking nitrate medication. Nitrates, which are commonly used in the treatment of blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes, can interact with sildenafil and tadalafil in such a way that could dangerously lower blood pressure.

They may also cause serious side effects even if you don't take other medication.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tadalafil can cause a long list of side effects in otherwise healthy people, the most common of which include heartburn, stomach pain, indigestion, and belching, but can also include more serious conditions, like an irregular heartbeat, blindness, and sudden death, which is of course less common.

For sildenafil, the more common side effects include bloody nose, muscle pain, headache, difficulty sleeping, or unusually warm skin. However, in rare cases, it's been linked to vomiting, depression, burning sensations in the chest, eye bleeding, sudden weakness, and migraines, among other issues.

You need to stop taking the pills if you have them at home.

The FDA reports that "Adamssecret.co is notifying its customers by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products." However, in the meantime, the agency recommends that if you have any supplements in your possession, stop taking them immediately and return them to the point of purchase. If you've taken the tablet and are experiencing any ill effects, the FDA says you should get in touch with a medical professional immediately.