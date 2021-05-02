Health

If You Take This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

This tablet could lead to serious adverse health events, the officials warn.

By Danielle Cinone
May 2, 2021
Avatar
By Danielle Cinone
May 2, 2021

The tablets or capsules in your medicine cabinet are intended to alleviate health issues. But sometimes, the pills you're popping can unfortunately have the opposite effect—and that is the case with one thyroid medication that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall of.

More than 20 million people in the U.S. have a thyroid disorder, the American Thyroid Association (ATA) reports. And in many cases, these thyroid disease are treated with medication. Your thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck, helps regulate many of your body's functions, so managing any irregularities with medication is paramount to your overall well-being. But if you're taking one particular prescription drug for your thyroid, you could actually be compromising your health, according to a new nationwide recall. Keep reading to learn what medicine the FDA says to contact your doctor about, and for more pills that could be putting you at risk, check out If You Take This Popular Vitamin, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns.

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, has recalled NP Thyroid® nationwide.

acella, thyroid medicine recall, pills
FDA

On Apr. 30, the FDA announced that Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, had voluntarily recalled a prescription thyroid medicine called NP Thyroid®, which is made of levothyroxine and liothyronine and is used for people with hypothyroidism. The company's 15-mg, 30-mg, 60-mg, 90-mg and 120-mg NP Thyroid® tablets have all been recalled.

The medication was distributed nationwide to wholesalers, pharmacies, and healthcare offices.

"The products subject to recall are packed in 100-count and 7-count bottles," the notice says. The FDA announcement lists 35 100-count bottles, and three 7-count bottles among those recalled. You can check the full list on the FDA website.

And for the latest health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The issue with the NP Thyroid® tablets is that they are not the correct potency.

pill box on table with glass of water
Shutterstock

Routine testing found that the NP Thyroid® tablets contained less than 90 percent of the labeled amount of liothyronine (T3) and/or levothyroxine (T4)—which makes it less potent and therefore less effective.

"Patients being treated for hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), who receive sub potent NP Thyroid®, may experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid)," the notice posted on the FDA's website warns. These include "fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight."

And for another sign your thyroid may be out of whack, If You Notice This With Your Eyes, Get Your Thyroid Checked, Doctors Say.

Almost 50 serious adverse events potentially related to the thyroid medication have been reported.

Man looking at bottles from medicine cabinet
Tom Merton / iStock

As of Apr. 30, 43 serious adverse events with a possible link to NP Thyroid® had been reported to Acella.

"There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development," the FDA notice explains.

Additionally, elderly people and patients with underlying cardiac disease have an increased risk of "toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism" when taking the recalled medicine, including cardiac arrhythmia, palpitations, and cardiac pain.

And for more things to take out of your medicine cabinet, If You Have These Supplements at Home, the FDA Says "Destroy Them".

Patients taking NP Thyroid® should not stop taking it without contacting their doctor.

woman talking to young female doctor in glasses
iStock

Acella is working to notify anyone they've shipped the medication to to stop distribution of the NP Thyroid® tablets in question. According to the notice, "patients who are currently taking NP Thyroid® from the lots being recalled should not discontinue use without contacting their healthcare provider for further guidance and/or a replacement prescription."

Anyone with questions about the recall should email Acella Pharmaceuticals at recall@acellapharma.com or call the company's representatives at 1-888-424-4341. The FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program is collecting further reports on adverse reactions or other problems with the recalled drug.

And for another reason to see your doctor, If You Can't Stop Doing This at Night, Get Your Thyroid Checked.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Beautiful woman taking break for short sleep in middle of day at home
    Beautiful woman taking break for short sleep in middle of day at home
    Health

    Napping This Much Can Lower Heart Attack Risk

    You should take this many mid-day snoozes a week.

  • people sitting in doctor's office waiting room wearing masks amid covid
    people sitting in doctor's office waiting room wearing masks amid covid
    Health

    If You See This at a Doctor's Office, Don't Go In

    Don't ignore these warning signs, experts say.

  • happy young woman giving present to grandmother
    happy young woman giving present to grandmother
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Mother's Day Gift May Be Missing

    A new shortage could make this gift hard to find.

  • woman in yellow blouse shopping for meat in supermarket holding cell phone
    woman in yellow blouse shopping for meat in supermarket holding cell phone
    Health

    Don't Eat This Pork Product, USDA Says

    This popular food could put your health at risk.

  • Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. Female doctor talking to a senior woman. Doctor with senior woman in nursing home. Helpful doctor taking care of senior woman in nursing home
    Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. Female doctor talking to a senior woman. Doctor with senior woman in nursing home. Helpful doctor taking care of senior woman in nursing home
    Health

    Doing This Can Reduce Dementia Risk, Study Finds

    Research found that this can help if you're over 65.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a face mask with lab equipment depicted on it
    Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a face mask with lab equipment depicted on it
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says This Is Now the Goal With COVID

    "Herd immunity" is no longer the first priority.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group