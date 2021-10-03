Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.

The FDA had all spices and products made by Lyden Spice Corporation seized.

On Oct. 1, the FDA released a statement saying the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a mass seizure of products at Lyden Spice Corporation in Miami, Florida.

They took 25,000 boxes and bags of bulk ready-to-eat FDA-regulated spices and food additive products the company sells, including MSG, crushed red chili, and sesame seeds.

According to a statement from the FDA, it came to the agency's attention that Lyden Spice's products were being made "under insanitary conditions."

Lyden Spice Corporation makes at least 26 different products that they claim "meet the global regulatory standards."

Lyden Spice's website says the company is "well known for carrying quality products at competitive pricing." They add: "Our products are sourced directly from farmers and growers, allowing us to provide our clients with a premium product at a competitive price."

The company also claims its facilities "meet the global regulatory standards and our products are Kosher certified, Halal certified and FDA approved, guaranteeing our customers a quality product."

Among the products the company sells are spices like black pepper, nutmeg, turmeric; jarred and canned products including apricots, pear, fresh garlic, and mushrooms; and food additives like citric acid and stevia.

The FDA found "rodent feces too numerous to count" around the Lyden Spice warehouse during an investigation.

The FDA's statement explains that they conducted an investigation of the corporation's facilities in June, and found "rodent feces too numerous to count on and around pallets with containers of food, evidence of rodent gnawing and urine on food containers, and rodent nesting material between food pallets."

The investigators also reported finding "live and dead insects on food packaging, as well as apparent bird droppings in the food storage area."

Best Life reached out to Lyden Spice Corporation for a comment in response to the FDA's statement.

The FDA had to get the Department of Justice involved in order to seize the food.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint on behalf of the FDA with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida so that the Lyden Spice products could be condemned.

"The widespread insanitary conditions found at the Lyden Spice Corporation are disturbing and won't be tolerated," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said in a statement. "The FDA plays a critical role in safeguarding the U.S. food supply and helping to ensure that our food is not contaminated at any point during its journey along the supply chain. We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to take action against those who threaten the safety and quality of the products we regulate as a necessary step to protect the public health and the safety of Americans."

