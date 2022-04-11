Despite considerable efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, and virus experts continue to monitor infection rates, as well as the effectiveness of existing vaccines. While a previous downturn in cases led the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) to lift most restrictions, including indoor masking, the numbers have taken a turn. According to the New York Times, approximately 31,000 new COVID cases are now being reported each day—up 3 percent from the past two weeks, and some regions and cities are seeing more significant spikes. Citing this increase, top White House COVID advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, issued a new warning that applies to all Americans, even those who are fully vaccinated.

On April 10, Fauci addressed the uptick during an appearance on ABC News' This Week. While Fauci did not necessarily sound the alarm, he did note "concern" that numbers are going up. "This is not unexpected—that you're going to see an uptick when you pull back on the mitigation methods," he said. However, if things take a more serious turn, that's when changes will need to be made, Fauci indicated.

"If we do start seeing an uptick, particularly of hospitalizations, we may need to revert back to being more careful and having more utilization of masks indoors," Fauci said when speaking with This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "But right now, we're watching it very, very carefully and there is concern that it's going up, but hopefully we're not going to see increased severity."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Some health officials are already updating their guidelines: On April 11, Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to mandate indoor masking again in response to rising case numbers.

According to Fauci, Americans need to determine their own personal risk when it comes to masking, as we learn to coexist with the virus in our communities. "What's going to happen is that we're going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount for risk that they want to take in going to indoor dinner or going to functions even within the realm of a green zone," Fauci said, as reported by Yahoo News. "It's going to be a person's decision about the individual risk they're going to take."

According to the CDC, the majority of the U.S. remains in the "green zone," which is determined by the number of new cases, the rate of hospital admissions, and the number of available beds. When in this zone, Americans are advised to stay up to date with vaccinations when eligible and get tested when experiencing symptoms. The reinstatement of wearing masks or additional precautions for high-risk individuals would not go into effect until a zone was elevated to "red" or "high" risk.

Increases in COVID cases have been observed in 21 states, notably those in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Florida. According to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the outbreak is being driven by the BA.2 variant, leading to a 58 percent increase in New York City, a 65 percent increase in New Jersey, and an 89 percent increase in Washington, D.C., over the past two weeks. Gottlieb commented on this issue during an April 10 appearance on CBS' Face of the Nation and voiced concern that COVID cases may also be underreported due to an increase in at-home testing across the U.S. While these areas are facing a spike, "it's likely to be regionalized," Gottlieb added, maintaining a positive overall outlook for the immediate future.

Virus experts are concerned, however, about a potential COVID surge come fall. In an April 6 conversation for Bloomberg's Balance of Power podcast, Fauci told host David Westin that the arrival of cooler temperatures could drive an increase in cases. This news also coincides with recent FDA discussions about additional boosters and when and if the general population will need them.

"I would think that we should expect that we are going to see some increase in cases as you get to the colder weather in the fall," Fauci said when speaking to Westin. "That's the reason why the [FDA] and their advisory committee are meeting right now to plan a strategy, and we at the [National Institutes of Health (NIH)] are doing studies now to determine what the best boost would be."

