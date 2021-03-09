People have had their fair share of concerns when it comes to the COVID vaccine, despite reassurances from countless health experts that the shots are safe and effective. One of the country's most reassuring voices has been White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, who has regularly told us what to worry about and what not to worry about throughout the pandemic. Recently, Fauci addressed one aspect of vaccination that has some people concerned, and he wants you to know you shouldn't be worried about it. Keep reading for the infectious disease expert's insight, and for more on the coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Fauci Says Your COVID Vaccine Protects You for This Long.

Dr. Fauci says you're not cutting the line if you get vaccinated once you're eligible.

Many Americans are eagerly awaiting their turn to get vaccinated, but some people who are already eligible for the vaccine are putting off their shot. There are various reasons people might want to postpone vaccination, including waiting because they don't want to cut the line. While that perspective is well-intentioned, Fauci wants these people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

During a March 6 interview with MSNBC's Tiffany Cross, the COVID adviser addressed this issue. "I've talked to a lot of people who say, 'Well, I'm young, I'm healthy, I'm not in a rush. I want to make sure that older people or people who are vulnerable get the vaccine first,' but they have access to the vaccine," Cross told Fauci. "What do you say to those people? Should they wait?"

While you don't want to jump ahead of people who are prioritized, Fauci acknowledged, he stressed that "when your particular segment opens up for vaccination, you should definitely get vaccinated, absolutely." He urged viewers not to wait to get vaccinated if they're eligible. He even pointed out the damage that waiting could potentially cause.

The vaccine phases are set up so that you're not skipping anyone more at-risk than yourself.

Fauci emphasized that the phased allocation of vaccine eligibility is set up so that you won't be skipping people that need the vaccine more than you do. "When you see in your area that it opens up for you, that means that the people before you had the opportunity to get it," Fauci explained. "So when it's offered to you, I strongly recommend you take it whether you're young, whether you're middle-aged, or whether you're the elderly, you need to protect yourself."

He also pointed out that by getting vaccinated, you're helping protect society at large. "By doing that, you're personally protecting yourself, but you're also a part of the community effort," Fauci continued. "Even though you're young and healthy, you can play an important role in controlling the outbreak."

The faster we're all vaccinated, the fewer variants we'll see.

Getting vaccinated doesn't just mean added protection for you—it can also help curtail COVID at large, particularly when it comes to the spread of more infectious variants."You need to get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available, as quickly and expeditiously as possible," Fauci said during a Feb. 1 interview with CNN.

"The reason for that is that there is a fact that permeates virology, and that is that viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate, and if you stop their replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressures that you put on it you will not get mutations," he said. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

You shouldn't wait to get your shot for anything, especially for a specific vaccine.

While some people are holding off on getting their shot in an effort to ensure that older, more at-risk people get it first, others are just being choosy about which vaccine they get. Fauci and other medical experts have repeatedly warned against this. During a Feb. 4 Twitter Q&A, Fauci said, "I urge everyone to receive the vaccine that is made available to you. He pointed out that the three vaccines—Pfizer's, Moderna's, and Johnson & Johnson's—"are all highly effective in preventing severe disease."

Bruce Polsky, MD, chairman of the department of medicine at NYU Long Island School of Medicine and NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island gave the same advice. "When your number is called, get the vaccine that is available on that day and that time," he told Newsday."That's my advice … Just get vaccinated."