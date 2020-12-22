Health

Dr. Fauci Advises Against This One COVID Safety Measure

The nation's top infectious disease expert says it's best not to "overreact" in this case.

By Zachary Mack
December 21, 2020
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
December 21, 2020
circle

After weeks of public optimism surrounding the approval and release of two effective coronavirus vaccines, the world was jolted back to a harsh reality when it was revealed that a new strain of the virus had been discovered in the U.K. With scientists reporting that the variation is potentially 70 percent more contagious than the original strain, health officials around the world began to take action to control its spread beyond Britain's borders. But Anthony Fauci, MD, took a stance against banning U.K. visitors in the U.S., saying that while we should "without a doubt keep an eye on it," it's important to remember that "we don't want to overreact" to the new strain with unnecessarily stringent COVID restrictions.

In an interview with CNN on Dec. 21, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director signaled that he would oppose halting U.S.-bound flights from the U.K. if the topic were to come up at a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting. Read on to see why he's against the new measures and what others think should be done. And for more on the new strain, check out Will the New COVID Strain Make the Vaccine Useless? Experts Weigh In.

Read the original article on Best Life.

Fauci doesn't think the new strain warrants a heavy-handed response.

Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, highway information saying CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19
Darwel / iStock

While being clear that he wasn't criticizing other countries' decisions to ban arriving travelers from the U.K., Fauci said he believes that any travel restrictions might be premature given the information that's currently available. During the live interview with CNN, he pointed out that health officials in the U.K. were doing the right thing by monitoring the development of the strain, but that current evidence doesn't point to the variation being any deadlier or more resistant to the vaccines that are currently being administered.

"Follow it carefully, but don't overreact to it," Fauci advised. And for more on red flags that you might already be sick, check out If Your Symptoms Appear in This Order, You May Have Severe COVID.

Some experts agreed with Fauci's cautious approach…

Admiral Brett Giroir, White House COVID Testing Czar
Alex Edelman / The Photo Access / Alamy Stock Photo

Fauci wasn't alone in advising on holding back from taking further action at this point. During an interview on CNN's New Day on Dec. 21, Admiral Brett Giroir, MD, the White House COVID-19 testing czar, said while "everything [was] on the table," he was also waiting for more information before making any kind of ruling.

"I think we're waiting for CDC kind of recommendations," Giroir said. "Last night, talking to [CDC director Robert Redfield, MD], there was not a recommendation for that. Again, every hour we get more information. I think, as we have done and we need to do, we need to listen to the best experts."

Other health experts also noted that the new strain's reported 70 percent increase in contagiousness was based on computer modeling, not laboratory data, and warned that more research was needed before issuing any kind of major restrictions.

"Overall, I think we need to have a little bit more experimental data," Muge Cevik, MD, an infectious disease expert at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and a scientific adviser to the British government, told The New York Times. "We can't entirely rule out the fact that some of this transmissibility data might be related to human behavior." And for more regular coronavirus updates, sign up for our daily newsletter.

But other officials vehemently disagreed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces updates on the spread of the coronavirus during news conference, ahead of July 4th weekend
Hans Pennink / Shutterstock

Still, other elected officials bristled publicly at the idea of allowing U.K. travelers to continue entering the U.S., like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who asserted that the chance of a more contagious strain arriving from abroad was something that could be avoided with decisive action.

"Why don't we act intelligently for a change?" Cuomo asked rhetorically during his regular daily press briefing on Dec. 21. "Right now, this variant in the U.K. is getting on a plane and flying to JFK… Why don't we mandate testing before people get on the flight or halt the flights from the U.K. now? Many other countries have done this." Cuomo warned that "this is another disaster waiting to happen." And for more on other places that are currently struggling with the coronavirus, check out This State Is the New Epicenter of the COVID Pandemic.

More than 20 countries have closed their borders to travelers from the U.K.

Security guard with face mask in front of airplane
Shutterstock

As of Dec. 21, a growing list of countries including Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Russia have restrictions or bans on travel to and from Britain, The New York Times reports. This has also caused chaos for freight shipments at the border. And for more advice from the White House, check out A White House Official Just Gave This Warning About the New COVID Mutation.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    Health

    You Could Get the COVID Vaccine Sooner Here

    If you live in this state, it's a possibility.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    Health

    The COVID Relief Bill Could Make This a Felony

    It was sneakily included in the legislation.

  • Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Culture

    The 40 Funniest Celebrity Tweets of 2020

    "Guys, I'm tired of living through history."

  • woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    Health

    How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State

    No state has been spared.

  • Man wearing a mask
    Man wearing a mask
    Health

    If You Don't Do This, Your Mask Won't Help You

    This mistake could make your mask useless.

  • Vanilla Ice and Madonna cropped
    Vanilla Ice and Madonna cropped
    Culture

    '90s Celeb Couples You Totally Forgot About

    It wasn't all about Brad and Jen.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE