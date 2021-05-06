Dr. Fauci Just Revealed His Last Conversation With Donald Trump

It's been no secret that Anthony Fauci, MD, a key COVID adviser under both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden, butted heads with the former commander-in-chief. During a May 4 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Fauci talked about how things ended with Trump, and revealed one of their last topics of conversation. Keep reading to learn what it was. And for more from the White House's chief COVID adviser, find out why Dr. Fauci Says "Herd Immunity" Is No Longer the Goal With COVID—This Is.

Fauci said Trump reached out to him when he was hospitalized with COVID.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked Fauci when the last time was that he spoke to Trump. The infectious disease expert revealed that Trump contacted him as he was preparing to leave the hospital after getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Oct. 2020.

"We may have had a conversation maybe once after that. But the one I remember very well [was] when he called me up when he was in the hospital and he was just essentially recovering," Fauci said. "He was impressed with the fact that he got the monoclonal antibody. And he felt it really did him some real good. And he wanted to just call me up and tell me about that."

Monoclonal antibody treatments have been proven to reduce hospitalization and death in COVID patients.

Trump received a monoclonal antibody treatment made by Regeneron not long after he tested positive for COVID. "Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explained in a statement in Feb. 2021. In regards to the novel coronavirus, they're "specifically directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, designed to block the virus' attachment and entry into human cells."

In Mar. 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. released data on its successful phase 3 trial of REGEN-COV, a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies (REGN10933 and REGN10987). The trial data showed that the treatment reduced hospitalization and death by 70 percent in non-hospitalized COVID patients. REGEN-COV also "significantly shortened" the length of patients' COVID symptoms by four days.

Fauci also recognized the Trump administration's role in the COVID vaccine.

Kimmel asked Fauci whether Trump "felt like we didn't need to keep working on the vaccine because we have the solution," meaning monoclonal antibody treatment. But Fauci responded by commending the Trump administration in regards to the development of the COVID vaccine.

"To give credit to the former administration—they put together Operation Warp Speed, which was really important in getting things rolling," Fauci said. "Right now, we're in the implementation stage, which is going really, really successfully, in vaccines."

The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, which was active between May 2020 and Feb. 2021, was a partnership started by the U.S. government to accelerate the creation and distribution of COVID vaccines and treatments for the disease. It was later replaced with the White House COVID-19 Response Team when Biden stepped into office.

Trump recently said the U.S. "wouldn't have a vaccine" if it weren't for him.

Donald Trump also spoke out in a recent interview about his efforts behind the COVID vaccine. Speaking with Candace Owens on her podcast Candace on May 4, Trump said that the U.S. "wouldn't have a vaccine" if it weren't for him. "It wouldn't have been here for three to five years," he told Owens of the vaccine, as Newsweek reported. "It probably wouldn't have happened at all."

"They praise Fauci and yet Fauci worked for me, so well, why wouldn't we be praised?" Trump asked. "They say he did such a great job but he worked for me."

