Dr. Anthony Fauci: Some States Can Reopen School in the Fall

The coronavirus figurehead is presenting a much more optimistic take than he did two weeks ago.

By Colby Hall
May 27, 2020
On Wednesday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested to CNN's Jim Sciutto that some states may be in a position to reopen schools in the fall. It all depends on where you live, according to the immunologist on the White House's Coronavirus Task Force.

In the May 27 interview, Sciutto asked, "Is it safe, generally, for schools to reopen with safety restrictions in mind?" Fauci hedged a bit in his response, saying that this "falls under the category of we can't say that one size fits all." He then added, "There are certain states, cities, regions, counties in which the level of infection is at a rate that the schools can be much more flexible in how they open." Fauci made clear that "in other areas, it may be that it is really quite risky."

It's a different position than the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had two weeks ago.

On May 12, Fauci revealed that a return to school in the fall "would be a bit of a bridge too far," during a Senate Committee hearing, which was likely met with groans and frustration from harried parents struggling to balance working from home and also managing remote learning and having their children home 100 percent of the time. Fauci's comments earned a response from President Donald Trump, who said, "We have to get the schools open."

Watch the CNN interview below:

In his interview with Sciutto, however, Fauci said that each region has to "take a look at what the dynamics of the outbreak are—and to make your recommendations, be it at a college or high school or elementary school level. There needs to be flexibility, but judgment according to the situation on the ground."

So will your kids be returning to school in the fall? Well, it appears that it depends on where you live and how the outbreak is evolving. And for more places that may not reopen for a long time, check out These Will Be the Last Places to Reopen After the Coronavirus.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of.
