Health

Dr. Fauci Says He Recommended a Nationwide Shutdown to Trump Early On

This was the most crucial decision Fauci says he has made during the COVID pandemic.

By Allie Hogan
October 7, 2020
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
October 7, 2020
circle

Throughout the last year, many people have looked to Anthony Fauci, MD, for perspective and guidance on the pandemic. As a result, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has been responsible for a handful of tough decisions over the past seven months. Recently, Fauci said that the most challenging decision he had to make during the pandemic was to advise Donald Trump to implement a nationwide shutdown. Read on to find out what went into Fauci's choice, and for more words of warning from the doctor, Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is a "Bad Sign" for COVID.

On Oct. 6, Fauci took some time to respond to questions from students from his alma mater, the College of the Holy Cross. During the forum, a student asked Fauci about the most crucial decision he had to make during the pandemic, and the critical thought process that accompanied it.

"It was a decision to make a recommendation to the president," Fauci answered. "It wasn't my decision that I could implement." That recommendation was to shut down the U.S. to drastically slow the spread of coronavirus.

According to Fauci, his recommendation was made early on in the pandemic, before the U.S. saw major outbreaks. "When it became clear that we had community spread in the country, with a few cases of community spread—this was way before there was a major explosion like we saw in the Northeastern corridor driven by New York City metropolitan area—I recommended to the president that we shut the country down," said Fauci.

Closed due to COVID sign
Shutterstock

Although the decision was not an easy one due to the economic fallout that would come with it, Fauci ultimately decided it was the only way to contain the spread. "That was a very difficult decision because I knew it would have very serious economic consequences, which it did. But there was no way to stop the explosive spread that we knew would occur if we didn't do that," he said.

As we know now, even after a partial shutdown, COVID has moved throughout the U.S., hitting some areas harder than others. According to Fauci, the virus has continued to spread wildly because the U.S. never fully shut down.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Fauci cited other cities that had more success containing the virus after committing to a complete shutdown. "Unfortunately, since we actually did not shut down completely the way China did, the way Korea did, the way Taiwan did, we actually did see spread even though we shut down."

Although advising the president to put the country into lockdown was a challenging decision to make, it ultimately might have saved millions of lives. A study published in July by Social Science Research Network found that the partial shutdown saved between 900,000 and 2.7 million U.S. lives. And for more insight from the nation's leading infectious disease expert, check out Dr. Fauci's Eerie Warning About Trump's Condition.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • married woman crying during an argument with her husband about cheating
    married woman crying during an argument with her husband about cheating
    Relationships

    The Age Married Men Are Most Likely to Cheat

    The answer may surprise you.

  • Couple getting the check at dinner who should pay
    Couple getting the check at dinner who should pay
    Relationships

    This Is Who Should Really Pay on a Date

    Experts say this is how the bill should be handled.

  • Kristen Stewart
    Kristen Stewart
    Culture

    Why Kristen Stewart Wanted to Play Princess Diana

    And what intimidates her most.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask in the back seat of a car
    A young woman wearing a face mask in the back seat of a car
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Is Worried About the COVID Mutation

    He says the latest change is troubling.

  • A waiter at a high-end restaurant wearing a face mask and face shield approaches the table carrying a tray, serving to women who are seated and wearing face masks.
    A waiter at a high-end restaurant wearing a face mask and face shield approaches the table carrying a tray, serving to women who are seated and wearing face masks.
    Health

    Fauci Says Do This With Your Mask While Eating

    The best way to don your PPE while dining out.

  • Pez colection
    Pez colection
    Culture

    33 Fads Kids Will Never Understand

    Grab your mood ring and your Pet Rock!

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE