Dr. Fauci Just Dropped a Huge Bombshell on Sports Fans Across the U.S.

Coronavirus may prevent the return of this massively popular sport, the immunologist says.

By Colby Hall
June 18, 2020
By Colby Hall
June 18, 2020
Coronavirus has effectively canceled so many major events and everyday activities around the world. But the latest one to bite the dust hurts for sports fans in particular. On Thursday, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), revealed to CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, MD, that the NFL may not resume this coming fall due to lingering public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Gupta on CNN, the ostensible frontman for the White House Coronavirus Task Force took a pessimistic view for football season across all levels. "Unless players are essentially in a bubble—insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day—it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall," Fauci said. "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

football on turf
Shutterstock

Earlier this week, news broke that a number of Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for the coronavirus, though none of the players were reportedly at the teams' facilities, and both teams had been following proper health protocols.

In response, on June 15, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on ESPN's SportsCenter, "We expect we are going to have positive tests. That is part of the increased testing that we will be going through and that is something that we just want to make sure that our protocols are working and to date." He added, "We are making sure we respond quickly, protect the personnel that may be impacted by that, and others that may be in contact with them."

Fauci has previously gained attention for warning that schools will not be ready to reopen in the fall, which he later walked back on and clarified amid conflicting comments from the White House. President Donald Trump has remained adamant about having an upcoming football season, complete with fans, though it is probably still too early to know where we will be with the ongoing public health risk this fall. And for more on what won't be possible to do for awhile, check out the 6 Places That Should Reopen Last, According to MIT Researchers.

 

