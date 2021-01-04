Health

Dr. Fauci Just Said These 5 Very Scary Words About COVID-19

"That's what happens when you're in a situation where you have surges related to so many factors."

By John Quinn
January 4, 2021
Avatar
By John Quinn
January 4, 2021
circle

We're only a few days into 2021, but already, the outlook is not so good in terms of the coronavirus pandemic. In December, new COVID infections in the U.S. rose more than 40 percent from November, which had seen more than twice as many cases as any previous month, according to a USA Today analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Similarly, the country reported more than 77,500 deaths in December, which is more than 16,800 deaths above the previous record set in April. But according to Anthony Fauci, MD, we're poised to outdo those records again this month. Appearing on ABC News' This Week on Sunday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) stated that we had not yet hit a turning point in the pandemic. During his interview with Martha Raddatz, Fauci said the five words about COVID-19 numbers no one wants to hear: "I think we just have to assume that it's going to be worse." Here are the main reasons Fauci cited for the current surge in case numbers, and for tell-tale signs you could be sick, check out This Is the "Strongest, Most Consistent" Sign You Have COVID, Study Says.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1
There's inconsistency on public health measures.

group of 30-something friends gathering with their masks down
Shutterstock

Fauci began by accepting that the current figure of 350,000 deaths was in excess of what he had expected. "But, you know, that's what happens when you're in a situation where you have surges related to so many factors," he said, noting the first of which is "inconsistent adhering to the public health measures." A lack of a unifying response to COVID—and on masks in particular—has been an issue Fauci has brought up numerous times throughout the pandemic. And for more on how to make the most of your PPE, check out Wearing This Mask Could Be Worse Than No Mask at All, Study Says.

2
Winter is forcing people indoors.

Front view of friends group tasting christmas sweets food and having fun at home drinking champagne sparkling wine - Winter holidays concept with people enjoying time eating together - Warm filter (Front view of friends group tasting christmas sweets
iStock

Fauci explained that the impact of the virus had likely worsened over the winter—as similar viruses always do—because the weather has more people spending time inside, where ventilation is an issue. He said that "the winter months coming in right now, with the cold allowing people, or essentially forcing people, to do most of their things indoors as opposed to outdoors" is another factor leading to our current COVID surge.

This is particularly relevant as recent research from the U.K.'s Department of Health and Social Care points out that being in a room with fresh air circulating can reduce infection risk by up to 70 percent. And for another practice you may not be considering, check out If You're Not Doing This, Your Mask Won't Protect You, Study Says.

3
The holiday season resulted in more travel.

woman wearing a mask looks out the window at an airport
Shutterstock

The triple holiday period—Thanksgiving, followed by Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, followed by New Year's—is also likely to have driven case numbers up, according to Fauci, who noted "traveling associated with the holiday season" is part of what's made "for a situation that is really terrible." While travel was down across the U.S. overall this year, air travel around the country around the holidays was at its highest level since before the pandemic started. According to AAA, as many as 85 million Americans planned to travel over Christmas, with 1.2 million being screened at airports on Dec. 23, the TSA said.

The holidays also led to different households mixing in close proximity indoors. In regards to mixing households, Fauci previously said on CNN's State of The Union on Sunday, Dec. 27: "As much as we advise against it, nonetheless it happens and that's one of the reasons why we're concerned about that being a real risk situation for the spread of infection." And for more regular coronavirus updates, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
But Fauci says we can turn it around.

Man in winter hat and face mask
Shutterstock/Konstantin Zibert

Fauci accepted the gravity of the current situation, but stressed that the tactics needed for combating the virus were within our control. "To have 300,000 cases in a given day and between 2,000 and 3,000 deaths per day is just terrible," he said. "It's something that we absolutely got to grasp and get our arms around and turn that inflection down by very intensive adherence to the public health measures uniformly throughout the country with no exceptions." As Fauci has said time and time again, those are: wearing a mask, spending time outdoors versus indoors, washing your hands, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowds.

He also struck a note of optimism about the rollout of the vaccine, giving a historical example for context of when a smallpox outbreak in New York City in 1947 was limited to two deaths. "New York City in March and April of 1947 vaccinated 6,350,000 people; 5 million of which they did in two weeks. I was a six-year-old boy who was one of those who got vaccinated. So, if New York City can do 5 million in two weeks, the United States could do a million a day. We can do it." And for more on the latest in the fight against COVID-19, check out These States Have Had the Slowest Vaccine Rollout.

John Quinn
John Quinn is a London-based writer and editor who specializes in lifestyle topics. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Grandmother with a protective medical facial mask plays with her grandson and granddaughter on the sofa at home during Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
    Grandmother with a protective medical facial mask plays with her grandson and granddaughter on the sofa at home during Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
    Health

    The New COVID Strain Infects These People More

    A new study finds this group is at a higher risk.

  • John Travolta
    John Travolta
    Culture

    The Most Outspoken Celebrity Scientologists

    "The controversy is boring."

  • moncef slaoui being interviewed on face the nation
    moncef slaoui being interviewed on face the nation
    Health

    You May Only Get One Dose of the COVID Vaccine

    Some health officials are criticizing the plan.

  • woman in winter clothing with face mask on ice skating rink
    woman in winter clothing with face mask on ice skating rink
    Health

    How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State

    No state has been spared.

  • Newlyweds holding hands
    Newlyweds holding hands
    Smarter Living

    The 20 Best Romantic Love Poems of All Time

    Wow her with these words.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow vows to curse less in 2021 after swearing in new Instagram video for Goop.
    Gwyneth Paltrow vows to curse less in 2021 after swearing in new Instagram video for Goop.
    Culture

    Gwyneth Paltrow's Surprising 2021 Resolution

    You've probably made this resolution once or twice.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE