Culture

Watch Dr. Fauci Eerily Predict the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2016

In 2016, Fauci was asked what keeps him up at night. His response is our current reality with COVID-19.

By Colby Hall
May 11, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
May 11, 2020
circle

Anthony Fauci, MD, has in many ways become the face of the nation's public health amid the coronavirus pandemic. The key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has been providing the latest information and answering Americans' burning questions about COVID-19 since the virus hit the U.S. But despite his calm responses at press conferences, Fauci is living his greatest nightmare. During an interview with BuzzFeed News in 2016, Fauci was asked what keeps him up at night regarding public health risks. His response so eerily described what we are currently battling with the COVID-19 outbreak of the past few months.

During the May 2016 interview, then-Science Editor, now Deputy Editor-in-Chief Virginia Hughes asked Fauci, "What actually keeps you up at night? What should we actually be worried about?" His response? "From the standpoint of broad global impact … a respiratory disease like influenza, that's easily spread and highly lethal."

Watch Fauci's coronavirus prediction here:

During the interview, when he was a much lesser-known public figure, Fauci described his biggest concerns regarding a looming pandemic. After first explaining how the Ebola virus outbreak was scary but "never, ever, ever, ever" a serious threat for the population for the United States, Fauci said that "a respiratory disease like influenza, that's easily spread and highly lethal" is what most concerns him.

He then put the term "highly lethal" in perspective, referencing the 1 to 2 percent mortality rate of the Spanish Flu pandemic from a century ago. "So if you get an infection that's 10 percent lethal, it's a total global catastrophe," Fauci warned. "So that's the thing that I am concerned about is something that has dual characteristic of being easily spread with no background immunity … [and] at the same time, [is] highly lethal."

"If you get an influenza that's so new that none of us have any experience with it, then you got a problem if it's highly lethal," he added. "The things that keep me up worrying about perception is the misinformation and the inability to calculate relative risk. … The fear that Ebola generated [in the U.S.] was amazingly out of proportion to what the reality was."

Of course, misinformation has been a major issue in the case of the coronavirus, but some would argue it's created the opposite problem that Fauci described with Ebola.

As far as the coronavirus mortality rate, numbers have evolved dramatically as medical and public health experts have learned more about the deadly contagion. Early warnings of a 2 to even 5 percent mortality rate have dipped to far lower numbers. Still, the similarities between the current situation and what Fauci described in 2016 are giving many people goosebumps.

Watch the full interview here (the prediction portion is at the 18-minute mark):

And for more coronavirus fact versus fiction, check out 13 Actual Facts That Debunk Common Coronavirus Myths.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Neiman Marcus storefront in the sky
    Neiman Marcus storefront in the sky
    Culture

    6 Beloved Stores You'll Never Shop at Again

    Times are tough for Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, and more.

  • David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in The X-Files
    David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in The X-Files
    Culture

    The Best '90s Shows to Rewatch in Quarantine

    Plus, where to stream these classic faves.

  • young white girl playing jumbling tower game with older adults
    young white girl playing jumbling tower game with older adults
    Health

    What Your Kids Shouldn't Do Amid Coronavirus

    Those playdates with family will have to wait.

  • Man leaving toilet uncomfortable
    Man leaving toilet uncomfortable
    Health

    The One Bathroom Habit That Spreads COVID-19

    Limit the spread with this one simple habit.

  • coronavirus survivor lequawn james on beach
    coronavirus survivor lequawn james on beach
    Health

    I Couldn't Be Healthier, But COVID-19 Nearly Killed Me

    If COVID-19 can take me down, it can take anyone down.

  • Spraying disinfectant to kill coronavirus
    Spraying disinfectant to kill coronavirus
    Smarter Living

    These Disinfectants Kill COVID-19 in 30 Seconds

    Get rid of those germs ASAP.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE