Dr. Fauci Warns: We Could See New COVID-19 Cases Reach "100,000 a Day"

Anthony Fauci, MD, sounded the alarm about the current surge of COVID-19 cases during a Tuesday morning Senate hearing about the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. "I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 [new COVID-19 cases] a day if this does not turn around," Fauci said plainly. The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) appeared alongside other health experts, providing testimony that focused on the Trump administration's coronavirus response and the country's progress in reopening.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren reminded Fauci, that back in March, the ostensible frontman for the White House Coronavirus Task Force said he "expected there to be between 100,000 and 200,000 coronavirus deaths and millions of infections in the U.S." Then, fast forward to today, Warren said, and "here we are at the end of June and we have already seen 126,000 deaths with infection rates rising rapidly." She then asked Fauci, based on what you are seeing now, "how many COVID-19 deaths and infections should America expect before this is all over?"

"I can't make an accurate prediction, but it is going to be disturbing, I guarantee you that, because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they're doing well, they're vulnerable," Fauci replied. "We can't just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk."

Watch the video of his response below, via CNN:

"I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around," Fauci then noted. "And so, I'm very concerned."

In the past few weeks, a number of states have seen sharp spikes in coronavirus cases, which has led a number of governors to reverse their decisions to open up their local economies.