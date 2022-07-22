Family Dollar is the go-to spot for countless shoppers across the country. Many of us rely on these discount stores for party decorations or school supplies, but you might also head to Family Dollar to save money on daily necessities like toothpaste, deodorant, and antacids. If that's the case, you should be aware that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just released a recall notice for a huge number of toiletries and over-the-counter (OTC) medications sold at Family Dollar. Read on to find out which products are affected, and why they're being pulled from shelves.

READ THIS NEXT: If You Got These Common Meds From Walmart or Walgreens, Don't Take Them, FDA Warns.

Family Dollar has recalled several products in 2022.

The latest recall is unfortunately not the first that Family Dollar has issued this year. On Jan. 26, the discount store recalled beach lounge chairs, as they were found to collapse unexpectedly. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned that the chairs could pose an injury hazard, particularly if fingers were caught in the metal folding joints.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The following month, the retailer again came under fire. On Feb. 18, Family Dollar issued a larger voluntary recall for a wide range of products sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, according to a notice from the FDA. All human foods, all animal foods, all cosmetics, all medical devices, and all drugs were pulled as part of the recall, which followed an FDA investigation of a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.

A customer complaint prompted the FDA inspection, and the agency then found "insanitary conditions" at the West Memphis facility, citing the presence of both live and dead rodents. Over four hundred stores were temporarily closed as a result, and in May, Family Dollar announced it would close the facility, The Hill reported.

Now, Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall of hundreds of products sold between May 1 and June 10 of this year.

The recall includes several big-name brands.

Hundreds of toiletries, hygiene products, and OTC medications have been voluntarily recalled by Family Dollar, the FDA announced on July 21. The products are regulated by the FDA, the announcement states, and "were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores" between May and June.

Over 430 recalled products are listed on an 11-page document and include a variety of name-brand toothpaste, deodorant, soap, sunscreen, and lip balm, as well as medications like lidocaine, pain relievers, and allergy meds. Affected brands include Dayquil, Colgate, Listerine, Crest, Arm & Hammer, Icy Hot, Suave, Purell, Dial, St. Ives, Secret, Coppertone, Dove, Blistex, Tylenol, and Neutrogena, among others.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The recall was issued due to storage temperature concerns.

According to the recall announcement, Family Dollar is pulling products that were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements."

The company didn't name specific stores that are affected by this recall but noted that it doesn't apply to stores in Delaware, and as Family Dollar doesn't operate stores in Alaska and Hawaii, consumers there are unaffected as well.

Locations that sold recalled products or had them on shelves were contacted by Family Dollar and asked to "check their stock immediately." The retailer also instructed stores to quarantine recalled products and not to sell them.

Here's what you should do if you bought any of these products.

There have not been any consumer complaints or reports of illness due to the recall, Family Dollar said. However, the retailer states that if you have experienced any issues that may be connected to use, you should reach out to your physician or healthcare provider.

You can also return these products to the Family Dollar location where you bought them, and you don't need a receipt to do so.

For questions pertaining to the recall, contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). To report adverse reactions to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, complete and submit a form online, or download one to be submitted by mail or fax.