Whether you're looking for a good deal or simply appreciate the convenience, Family Dollar is a go-to for millions of shoppers. The discount stores offer customers a wide range of products at an unbeatable price. It can be especially helpful for fitting certain essential items into your budget. But if you've recently passed through to stock up on everyday necessities, you should take note that the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced a recall for a wide range of over-the-counter (OTC) personal products sold at Family Dollar. Read on to see which items are affected.

Family Dollar has been the focus of several recent recalls.

Family Dollar is widely considered a reliable source for affordably priced items. But the store has also issued several recalls in recent months over various health and safety concerns.

In February, the FDA announced that the store had ordered a voluntary recall on a wide range of items, including all human and animal foods, cosmetics, medical products, and drugs. The health agency said that an investigation of a Family Dollar distribution center in Arkansas brought on by a customer complaint found "insanitary conditions" at the facility, raising the risk of Salmonella contamination. According to their report, regulators noted the presence of "live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination." The move forced the temporary closure of more than 400 stores, with the chain ultimately deciding to permanently shut down the distribution facility in May, The Hill reported.

The company again issued a large recall in July. This time, the FDA announced that 430 toiletries, hygiene products, and OTC medications were being pulled from shelves after they were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements" and "inadvertently shipped to certain stores" between May and June. The sprawling 11-page list included a variety of name-brand toothpaste, deodorant, soap, sunscreen, and lip balm, as well as medications like lidocaine, pain relievers, and allergy meds. Affected brands included Dayquil, Colgate, Listerine, Crest, Arm & Hammer, Icy Hot, Suave, Purell, Dial, St. Ives, Secret, Coppertone, Dove, Blistex, Tylenol, and Neutrogena, among others.

And on Sept. 16, the FDA announced that Family Dollar had issued a voluntary recall of Colgate products it sells, including toothpastes and mouthwash. Similar to the previous recall, the agency said the items had been "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements." The notice clarified that the affected products were shipped to stores in nearly a dozen states. And now, the agency is warning about other everyday essentials sold by the store.

Family Dollar just issued a recall for 41 different OTC products.

On Sept. 16, the FDA announced that Family Dollar had issued a voluntary recall of OTC products regulated by the agency that are sold at its stores. The items were shipped to some stores on or around May 1 through June 10, 2022.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The list of 41 products covers "medical devices" such as pregnancy tests, contact lens solutions, denture cleaners, denture adhesives, adhesive bandages, condoms, nasal sprays, and personal lubricants. Prominent brand names in the recall include but are not limited to Fixodent, Polident, Poligrip, Curad, New Skin, Trojan, First Response, and K-Y. A complete list of the items can be found on the agency's notice, along with their identifying SKUs.

The company issued the recall due to storage issues that may have affected the products.

According to the FDA's notice, Family Dollar pulled the products after discovering the affected items were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements" similar to previous recalls. The company says that it is notifying affected stores and asking them to check their inventories immediately to "quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product."

While the company didn't release a list of specific locations, the recall notice clarified that the latest alert applied to stores in all states besides Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. It also does not apply to Alaska or Hawaii, but that's because there are no Family Dollar stores in those states.

Here's what you should do if you have any of the recalled OTC medical devices at home.

So far, the FDA says there have been no medical emergencies or illnesses reported in relation to the recalled items. Still, the agency says that anyone who may have experienced any problems as a result of using the items should contact their doctor or healthcare provider right away.

Customers who purchased the affected can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased, even if there is no receipt. Anyone with questions or concerns can also reach the company by calling the customer service hotline listed on the FDA's recall notice.