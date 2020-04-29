Smarter Living

This Brilliant Phone Hack Can Help You Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus

This simple iPhone trick can help you stay healthy and safe during the pandemic.

By Jaimie Etkin
April 29, 2020
Jaimie Etkin
By Jaimie Etkin
April 29, 2020
circle

As much as we're all trying to limit what we come into contact with day in and day out, your phone is one item you can't help but touch amid the coronavirus pandemic. These days, you're using your phone for virtual doctors appointments, to keep your grocery list in order, and to stay in touch with colleagues, friends, and family. But if you're also doing your best to stay safe by wearing a mask, you've probably noticed that your iPhone's facial recognization technology doesn't register your protected face to unlock your phone. That means you're left having to use the keypad to enter your passcode, thus increasing your touch points with each number pressed.

The struggle has been real, as these tweets prove.

An Apple spokeswoman said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal that "Face ID is designed to work with your eyes, nose, and mouth visible," adding that "users can still unlock their devices while wearing a mask by entering their passcode."

But there seems to be a way around the facial recognization issue, even if you're wearing a face mask. All it takes is following these six steps on your phone to make it work.

  1. Fold a face mask in half.
face mask folded in half on black background
Shutterstock
  1. Click "Settings" on your home screen.
closeup of settings screen on iphone
Shutterstock
  1. Scroll down to "Face ID & Passcode."
face
Apple
  1. Select "Set Up an Alternate Appearance."
phone shows set up alternate appearance screen
Apple
  1. Scan your face while holding your folded mask over the left side of your face, just over the tip of your nose.
man holding up face mask on left side of screen
Abacus News via YouTube
  1. For the second scan, hold your folded mask over the right side of your face.
woman holding up face mask on left side of face
Abacus News via YouTube

Now your phone should recognize your face with your mask on and without.

Here's a video from Abacus News to walk you through the process, which has had varying degrees of success. We hope it works for you! And for a different kind of phone safety advice, here are 4 Cell Phone Emergency Tricks You Probably Didn't Know.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Lady Gaga best national anthem performances
    Lady Gaga best national anthem performances
    Culture

    20 Songs You Totally Misunderstood, Explained

    From the "Macarena" to “Gangnam Style” ...

  • Man replacing dirty air conditioning filter at home.
    Man replacing dirty air conditioning filter at home.
    Smarter Living

    The One Thing You Shouldn't Clean Right Now

    Your AC could be trapping the virus.

  • josh bringedahl gets bad haircut from wife in quarantine
    josh bringedahl gets bad haircut from wife in quarantine
    Culture

    10 Awful Quarantine Haircuts You Have to See

    "I'm reluctant to call what my wife did to me a haircut."

  • young asian girl giving mother card and kissing her on cheek
    young asian girl giving mother card and kissing her on cheek
    Smarter Living

    20 Mother's Day 2020 Gifts She'll Love

    Because she doesn't need another scarf.

  • man in background holding scissors gives haircut to blonde wife in quarantine
    man in background holding scissors gives haircut to blonde wife in quarantine
    Culture

    10 Amazing Quarantine Haircuts That'll Impress You

    These first-timers could be professionals!

  • remdesivir vial on table, potential coronavirus treatment
    remdesivir vial on table, potential coronavirus treatment
    Health

    What to Know About the New COVID-19 Treatment

    Remdesivir can "block this virus," Fauci says.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE