If you planned to visit the European Union this summer, prepare to put your plans on hold until at least the end of July. The New York Times reports that they've seen "draft lists of acceptable travelers" to the countries that comprise the European Union and that Americans are not on it. The report claims that the EU is prepared to "block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control" the coronavirus outbreak, which The New York Times describes as "a stinging blow to American prestige in the world."

But it is not just Americans that face an alleged ban from visiting Europe. Visitors from Russia, China, Brazil, and developing nations like Uganda, Cuba, and Vietnam are also reportedly unwelcome, too. The lists of potential national travelers were reportedly shared with The New York Times by "an official involved in the talks and confirmed by another official involved in the talks."

Two additional European Union officials confirmed the content of the lists as well as the reported negotiations among EU countries over the acceptable visitor nationalities based on how countries are faring with the coronavirus pandemic. "All of the officials gave the information on condition of anonymity because the issue is politically delicate," says The Times.

The travel and tourist industry is a significant part of the European economy, particularly during the summer season. While the practical number of travelers affected by this possible ban is certainly not as significant in a non-pandemic period, a travel ban for United States citizens is not a positive trend.