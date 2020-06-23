Travel

Americans May Be Banned From This Entire Continent Through July, Officials Say

"The New York Times" reports that EU officials confirm they are prepared to "block Americans from entering."

By Colby Hall
June 23, 2020
Avatar
By Colby Hall
June 23, 2020
circle

If you planned to visit the European Union this summer, prepare to put your plans on hold until at least the end of July. The New York Times reports that they've seen "draft lists of acceptable travelers" to the countries that comprise the European Union and that Americans are not on it. The report claims that the EU is prepared to "block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control" the coronavirus outbreak, which The New York Times describes as "a stinging blow to American prestige in the world."

But it is not just Americans that face an alleged ban from visiting Europe. Visitors from Russia, China, Brazil, and developing nations like Uganda, Cuba, and Vietnam are also reportedly unwelcome, too. The lists of potential national travelers were reportedly shared with The New York Times by "an official involved in the talks and confirmed by another official involved in the talks."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Two additional European Union officials confirmed the content of the lists as well as the reported negotiations among EU countries over the acceptable visitor nationalities based on how countries are faring with the coronavirus pandemic. "All of the officials gave the information on condition of anonymity because the issue is politically delicate," says The Times.

The travel and tourist industry is a significant part of the European economy, particularly during the summer season. While the practical number of travelers affected by this possible ban is certainly not as significant in a non-pandemic period, a travel ban for United States citizens is not a positive trend. And for more on the global COVID-19 situation, check out The World's Record Spike in COVID Cases Is Thanks to These Countries.

Best Life is constantly monitoring the latest news as it relates to COVID-19 in order to keep you healthy, safe, and informed. Here are the answers to your most burning questions, the ways you can stay safe and healthy, the facts you need to know, the risks you should avoid, the myths you need to ignore,and the symptoms to be aware of. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage, and sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Public bathroom
    Public bathroom
    Health

    Never Touch This One Thing in a Public Restroom

    You wouldn't think it, but using this item is a bad idea.

  • Jimmy Kimmel
    Jimmy Kimmel
    Culture

    Here's Why People Want Kimmel's Show Canceled

    The host is being called out for past clips.

  • tucson arizona skyline
    tucson arizona skyline
    Health

    9 States Where Coronavirus Cases Are Doubling

    Things are getting worse at an alarming rate.

  • sick woman wrapped up in blankets
    sick woman wrapped up in blankets
    Health

    Don't Mistake This for COVID-19, Experts Warn

    It's still important to see a doctor ASAP.

  • Why Coronavirus Deaths Are Going to Spike Again
    Why Coronavirus Deaths Are Going to Spike Again
    Health

    Why Coronavirus Deaths Are Going to Spike Again

    Experts say the death rate will rise for this reason.

  • Finger of woman pushing heart icon on screen in mobile smartphone application. Online dating app, valentine's day concept.
    Finger of woman pushing heart icon on screen in mobile smartphone application. Online dating app, valentine's day concept.
    Relationships

    Men Who Have One of These Are Less 'Dateable,' Study Finds

    The cat's out of the bag.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group
199 Water Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10038

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE