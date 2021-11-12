If you have yogurt in your fridge right now, it could be hazardous to your health. Yes, yogurt is a healthy and satisfying snack, but one popular brand sold in stores across the U.S. is now the subject of a new recall pointing to a potential danger lurking under the lid. Read on to find out which yogurt is being pulled from shelves, why it poses a danger, and what to do if you have it at home.

Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt is voluntarily recalling its 16-ounce mango yogurt cups.

With the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Washington-based company Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt is recalling its mango Greek yogurt 16-ounce cups because the content may contain egg that was not properly declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg face the risk of serious or even life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat this yogurt without realizing its true contents. Fortunately, no illnesses or deaths have been reported so far.

Recalled Ellenos Greek yogurts were sold at retail stores in Oregon and Washington.

The 16-ounce mango yogurt cups were distributed at retail stores around Oregon and Washington. If you think you might have purchased these items, check your fridge for the yogurt in question, which is packaged in a clear plastic container with a blue foil seal identified by the blue lettering on the front panel. The products of potential concern have UPC 8 57290 00612 6 and a "best before" date of Nov. 28, 2021, printed on the blue foil seal. You don't need to worry about any other size or flavors from the Ellenos brand.

In a factory mix-up, the mango yogurts were confused with pumpkin yogurts.

The recall was initiated when some of the 16-ounce cups thought to be mango were found to contain dark brown puree instead of what should have been bright yellow mango puree. After an internal investigation, the company concluded that the mango yogurt cups were inadvertently filled with pumpkin yogurt. And this posed a labeling problem for allergy sufferers, because the mango yogurt cup label doesn't declare egg, which is used in the pumpkin yogurt.

In a statement announcing the recall, Ellenos CEO John Tucker said, "We learned today of the mislabeling and immediately contacted the FDA, our distributors, and retail partners of the mislabel and to notify of an immediate recall of 16-ounce mango. We take the health and safety of our consumers incredibly seriously and wanted to remove the mislabeled product from the market as soon as possible."

Here's what to do if you have the recalled Ellenos yogurt.

Consumers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product shouldn't eat it. Throw it out or return it to the store where you got it for a full refund. If you have any other questions, you can contact Ellenos at 206-535-7562 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.

