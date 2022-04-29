Health

If You Have Any of These Popular Chocolates, Do Not Eat Them, FDA Warns

Check your pantry for a wide assortment of treats that could a pose serious or even fatal danger.

By Alesandra Dubin
April 29, 2022
Biting into that sweet treat for dessert or a snack break is supposed to feel like an indulgent reward. But an array of recalls this year has exposed the potential dangers contained within some of your favorite confections. Read on to learn about the latest recall of wide-ranging favorites, the serious threat eating them could pose, and what to do if you have them at home right now.

The new sweets recall is the latest in a series of others this year.

a table full of various desserts
Shutterstock

This sweets recall is the latest in a string of others recently. One week ago, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania recalled select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream.

Back in February, the Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut recalled specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand ice creams, posting the news of the recall after the company discovered the products had the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections. Later the same month, the company expanded the recall to include an even wider array of possibly contaminated products.

And earlier this month, the FDA announced that Ferrero U.S.A. voluntarily recalled two of its products, the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and the Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket, due to possible salmonella contamination.

Strauss Israel is recalling a wide range of Elite-branded products.

Elite milk chocolate bar recall
Amazon

Strauss Israel is voluntarily recalling a wide array of products under the Elite brand. These include Elite chocolate, cakes, wafers, energy grain snacks, energy chocolate rice cakes, chewing gum, and toffee candies, including all product codes currently circulating in the U.S. market.

No Elite coffee items are affected by the recall.

The website for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the news of the voluntary recall on April 28.

The recalled Elite products could contain salmonella.

Elite bittersweet chocolate bar recall
Amazon

The products are being recalled because they could potentially be contaminated with salmonella; they were manufactured in a facility in which salmonella was detected in the production line and in the liquid chocolate that is used in the products' production.

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in vulnerable populations including young children, weakened or elderly people, and others with compromised immune systems.

Even otherwise healthy people who come in contact with salmonella could experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, according to the FDA statement, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported at this time.

Here's how to know if you have any of the recalled sweets at home—and what to do about it if so.

Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes recall
Glatt Kosher Store

The Elite products now subject to the recall were distributed nationally in the kosher market, primarily in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, as well as in California and Florida. Additional products were sold directly to customers via Amazon, Fresh Direct, Passover.com, and all Retailer Online Sites.

If you have purchased any of these products, don't eat them, the recall notice urges. You can return them to the place where you bought them and get a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can contact Strauss Israel via Facebook, through its website, or by emailing eliterecall@kayco.com.

