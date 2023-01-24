Along with maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and not smoking, staying properly hydrated is one of the best things you can do for your health. In fact, a Jan. 2023 study conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and published in The Lancet journal eBioMedicine concluded that people who stay hydrated develop fewer chronic conditions and live longer than those who do not. Having reviewed data from over 11,000 individuals over a 30-year period, the NIH found that those who were better hydrated also showed fewer signs of biological aging.

"The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life," Natalia Dmitrieva, PhD, a study author and researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) said via news release.

Considering its clear benefits, you may be wondering how you can up your water intake for a healthier and longer life. Read on to learn five simple ways to add more water to your daily routine.

1 Get an intake-tracking water bottle.

Carrying around a reusable water bottle is a great way to increase your overall water intake, and one type in particular may help you more than others. Intake tracking water bottles, some of which hold up to a gallon of water, are marked to indicate how much you've had so far. This makes it simple to keep a steady pace of hydration throughout the day.

2 Set reminders throughout the day.

Many people drink too little water throughout the day for one simple reason: they forget. Setting a reminder on an app or alarm clock will help you establish a hydration routine.

Wondering how often to reach for a fresh glass? "A general rule of thumb for healthy people is to drink two to three cups of water per hour, or more if you're sweating heavily," notes Harvard Health Publishing.

3 Tie your water-drinking habits to other aspects of your daily routine.

If an alarm system seems too rigid, you can also try tying your water drinking habits to other aspects of your daily routine, such as mealtimes, brushing your teeth, using the bathroom, and taking breaks from work. Eventually these cues will train you to punctuate your day with hydration breaks, ensuring that you get the recommended amount.

4 Eat more water-filled foods.

Every day, roughly 20 percent of your water comes from food, while the rest comes from beverages. One simple way to up your intake is to introduce more water-dense foods, such as melon, cucumbers, strawberries, celery, and tomatoes.

The other key benefit of getting your water from food? Many of these water-rich foods tend to be plant-based and low in calories, making them a health-conscious snack you can have anytime.

5 Make a pact with a partner.

When it comes to any changes in health habits, accountability is key. By making a pact with a friend to drink more water, setting goals together, and checking in regularly about your progress, you may find it easier to stay on track.

Looking for an even simpler way to share your hydration habits with your water-drinking buddy? Many health apps, including Apple's standard health app, allow you to share your data with select others.